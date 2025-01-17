Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.11
17.52
2.96
-3.84
Op profit growth
30.48
8.2
25.24
-4.44
EBIT growth
33.22
17.56
17.78
-6.7
Net profit growth
38.05
19.76
23
5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.48
14.16
15.38
12.64
EBIT margin
17.73
14.92
14.92
13.04
Net profit margin
11.01
8.94
8.78
7.34
RoCE
31.02
24.89
21.09
17.68
RoNW
5.05
4.04
3.62
3.17
RoA
4.81
3.73
3.1
2.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.29
9.5
7.97
6.42
Dividend per share
3.85
3.5
3.2
3
Cash EPS
11.78
8
6.05
4.37
Book value per share
74.4
64.96
61.05
56.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.69
25.17
7.87
9.03
P/CEPS
17.69
29.89
10.37
13.27
P/B
2.8
3.68
1.02
1.03
EV/EBIDTA
15.47
23.64
6.31
7.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
33
41.19
43.95
50.51
Tax payout
-36.31
-38.28
-35.79
-34.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.97
57.64
68.53
60.84
Inventory days
17.18
18.98
24.41
31.02
Creditor days
-20.2
-18.86
-24.02
-34.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-75.81
-34.96
-11.97
-7.24
Net debt / equity
-0.42
-0.37
-0.3
0
Net debt / op. profit
-1.48
-1.49
-1.24
0.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-35.89
-37.67
-40.22
-41.38
Employee costs
-15.28
-15.52
-16.1
-15.27
Other costs
-32.32
-32.63
-28.28
-30.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.