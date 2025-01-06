iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

705.75
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd

Amrutanjan Healt FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

81.9

34.45

31.08

35.09

Depreciation

-3.66

-4.35

-2.9

-2.04

Tax paid

-20.71

-9.37

-12.9

-11.98

Working capital

78.27

-1.63

12.83

6.67

Other operating items

Operating

135.79

19.08

28.1

27.73

Capital expenditure

0.25

5.64

3.41

-8.79

Free cash flow

136.05

24.72

31.51

18.94

Equity raised

312.62

263.29

223.01

211.76

Investing

-0.37

10.63

-2.01

-0.23

Financing

3.03

1.69

2.48

2.48

Dividends paid

4.68

6.14

4.45

3.22

Net in cash

456.02

306.48

259.45

236.17

QUICKLINKS FOR Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd

