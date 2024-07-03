Summary

Amrutanjan Health Care Limited (AHCL) was incorporated on September 9, 1936 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Chennai-based Amrutanjan manufactures bulk drugs and drug intermediates like theophylline, based on in-house research. Three plants have been set up in the Alandur industrial belt near Chennai to produce these products. It recently entered into a joint venture with Welsh firm Cardiff Chemicals to manufacture pheromones (a type of agrochemicals) at Cuddalore. Pheromones have found wide application as pesticides and are used on cotton crops. The Company is engaged into manufacture, supply, sale of products in pain management, congestion management, beverages & hygiene and services in pain management.Amrutanjan has an agreement with a company in Philadelphia, US, to supply custom-made chemicals for exotic applications like the genetic manipulation of biological matter. It has introduced some new range of products like Pep Pill, Amrutanjan gripe water sans alcohol, Amrutanjan Maha Strong, etc. Plans are afoot to introduce analgesic and antipyretic tablets. The company also plans to launch sanitary napkins soon. The company has approached the US FDA for approval and clearance to sell its new drugs in US. During 1996-97, it has introduced a new product called Cold Snap Gel and also a mint called tingle. Company having two subsidiary companies viz. Amrutanjan Drugs & Chemicals Ltd having holding stake 99.80% & Amrutanjan Finance Ltd, having holding stake is 57.26%.Company has take

