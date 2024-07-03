Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹720
Prev. Close₹723.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.7
Day's High₹722.6
Day's Low₹701.05
52 Week's High₹862.6
52 Week's Low₹570
Book Value₹105.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,040.37
P/E43.91
EPS16.44
Divi. Yield0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.89
2.92
2.92
2.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
285.6
287.85
262.2
212.64
Net Worth
288.49
290.77
265.12
215.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
332.84
261.47
223.17
206.88
yoy growth (%)
27.29
17.16
7.87
12.2
Raw materials
-140.18
-117.07
-95.63
-83.37
As % of sales
42.11
44.77
42.84
40.29
Employee costs
-41.7
-39.36
-33.85
-29.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
81.9
34.45
31.08
35.09
Depreciation
-3.66
-4.35
-2.9
-2.04
Tax paid
-20.71
-9.37
-12.9
-11.98
Working capital
78.27
-1.63
12.83
6.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.29
17.16
7.87
12.2
Op profit growth
143.39
8.16
-5.46
-4.82
EBIT growth
137.64
11.08
-11.4
1.35
Net profit growth
143.94
25.58
-8.37
-2.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
231.7
194.52
174.1
147.46
144.07
Excise Duty
10.61
9.05
8.32
7.05
7.4
Net Sales
221.1
185.47
165.78
140.41
136.66
Other Operating Income
2.88
1.28
0.79
1.32
0.99
Other Income
7.52
5.68
4.53
2.94
4.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Sambhuprasad
Independent Non Exe. Director
V Raja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Muralidharan Swayambunathan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Meena Lochani Raghunathan
Non Executive Director
Ramaa Prabhakar Arikirevula
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Srinivasan.
Non Executive Director
G Raghavan
Independent Director
V Nagaraj
Reports by Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd
Summary
Amrutanjan Health Care Limited (AHCL) was incorporated on September 9, 1936 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Chennai-based Amrutanjan manufactures bulk drugs and drug intermediates like theophylline, based on in-house research. Three plants have been set up in the Alandur industrial belt near Chennai to produce these products. It recently entered into a joint venture with Welsh firm Cardiff Chemicals to manufacture pheromones (a type of agrochemicals) at Cuddalore. Pheromones have found wide application as pesticides and are used on cotton crops. The Company is engaged into manufacture, supply, sale of products in pain management, congestion management, beverages & hygiene and services in pain management.Amrutanjan has an agreement with a company in Philadelphia, US, to supply custom-made chemicals for exotic applications like the genetic manipulation of biological matter. It has introduced some new range of products like Pep Pill, Amrutanjan gripe water sans alcohol, Amrutanjan Maha Strong, etc. Plans are afoot to introduce analgesic and antipyretic tablets. The company also plans to launch sanitary napkins soon. The company has approached the US FDA for approval and clearance to sell its new drugs in US. During 1996-97, it has introduced a new product called Cold Snap Gel and also a mint called tingle. Company having two subsidiary companies viz. Amrutanjan Drugs & Chemicals Ltd having holding stake 99.80% & Amrutanjan Finance Ltd, having holding stake is 57.26%.Company has take
Read More
The Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹705.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd is ₹2040.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd is 43.91 and 7.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd is ₹570 and ₹862.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.59%, 3 Years at -8.11%, 1 Year at 16.70%, 6 Month at -5.96%, 3 Month at -6.31% and 1 Month at -3.45%.
