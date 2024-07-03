iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Share Price

705.75
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open720
  • Day's High722.6
  • 52 Wk High862.6
  • Prev. Close723.85
  • Day's Low701.05
  • 52 Wk Low 570
  • Turnover (lac)79.7
  • P/E43.91
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value105.46
  • EPS16.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,040.37
  • Div. Yield0.64
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

720

Prev. Close

723.85

Turnover(Lac.)

79.7

Day's High

722.6

Day's Low

701.05

52 Week's High

862.6

52 Week's Low

570

Book Value

105.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,040.37

P/E

43.91

EPS

16.44

Divi. Yield

0.64

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.51%

Non-Promoter- 12.94%

Institutions: 12.94%

Non-Institutions: 40.49%

Custodian: 0.04%

Share Price

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.89

2.92

2.92

2.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

285.6

287.85

262.2

212.64

Net Worth

288.49

290.77

265.12

215.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

332.84

261.47

223.17

206.88

yoy growth (%)

27.29

17.16

7.87

12.2

Raw materials

-140.18

-117.07

-95.63

-83.37

As % of sales

42.11

44.77

42.84

40.29

Employee costs

-41.7

-39.36

-33.85

-29.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

81.9

34.45

31.08

35.09

Depreciation

-3.66

-4.35

-2.9

-2.04

Tax paid

-20.71

-9.37

-12.9

-11.98

Working capital

78.27

-1.63

12.83

6.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.29

17.16

7.87

12.2

Op profit growth

143.39

8.16

-5.46

-4.82

EBIT growth

137.64

11.08

-11.4

1.35

Net profit growth

143.94

25.58

-8.37

-2.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

231.7

194.52

174.1

147.46

144.07

Excise Duty

10.61

9.05

8.32

7.05

7.4

Net Sales

221.1

185.47

165.78

140.41

136.66

Other Operating Income

2.88

1.28

0.79

1.32

0.99

Other Income

7.52

5.68

4.53

2.94

4.26

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Sambhuprasad

Independent Non Exe. Director

V Raja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Muralidharan Swayambunathan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Meena Lochani Raghunathan

Non Executive Director

Ramaa Prabhakar Arikirevula

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Srinivasan.

Non Executive Director

G Raghavan

Independent Director

V Nagaraj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd

Summary

Amrutanjan Health Care Limited (AHCL) was incorporated on September 9, 1936 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Chennai-based Amrutanjan manufactures bulk drugs and drug intermediates like theophylline, based on in-house research. Three plants have been set up in the Alandur industrial belt near Chennai to produce these products. It recently entered into a joint venture with Welsh firm Cardiff Chemicals to manufacture pheromones (a type of agrochemicals) at Cuddalore. Pheromones have found wide application as pesticides and are used on cotton crops. The Company is engaged into manufacture, supply, sale of products in pain management, congestion management, beverages & hygiene and services in pain management.Amrutanjan has an agreement with a company in Philadelphia, US, to supply custom-made chemicals for exotic applications like the genetic manipulation of biological matter. It has introduced some new range of products like Pep Pill, Amrutanjan gripe water sans alcohol, Amrutanjan Maha Strong, etc. Plans are afoot to introduce analgesic and antipyretic tablets. The company also plans to launch sanitary napkins soon. The company has approached the US FDA for approval and clearance to sell its new drugs in US. During 1996-97, it has introduced a new product called Cold Snap Gel and also a mint called tingle. Company having two subsidiary companies viz. Amrutanjan Drugs & Chemicals Ltd having holding stake 99.80% & Amrutanjan Finance Ltd, having holding stake is 57.26%.Company has take
Company FAQs

What is the Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd share price today?

The Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹705.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd is ₹2040.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd is 43.91 and 7.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd is ₹570 and ₹862.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd?

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.59%, 3 Years at -8.11%, 1 Year at 16.70%, 6 Month at -5.96%, 3 Month at -6.31% and 1 Month at -3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.52 %
Institutions - 12.94 %
Public - 40.50 %

