Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Summary

Amrutanjan Health Care Limited (AHCL) was incorporated on September 9, 1936 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Chennai-based Amrutanjan manufactures bulk drugs and drug intermediates like theophylline, based on in-house research. Three plants have been set up in the Alandur industrial belt near Chennai to produce these products. It recently entered into a joint venture with Welsh firm Cardiff Chemicals to manufacture pheromones (a type of agrochemicals) at Cuddalore. Pheromones have found wide application as pesticides and are used on cotton crops. The Company is engaged into manufacture, supply, sale of products in pain management, congestion management, beverages & hygiene and services in pain management.Amrutanjan has an agreement with a company in Philadelphia, US, to supply custom-made chemicals for exotic applications like the genetic manipulation of biological matter. It has introduced some new range of products like Pep Pill, Amrutanjan gripe water sans alcohol, Amrutanjan Maha Strong, etc. Plans are afoot to introduce analgesic and antipyretic tablets. The company also plans to launch sanitary napkins soon. The company has approached the US FDA for approval and clearance to sell its new drugs in US. During 1996-97, it has introduced a new product called Cold Snap Gel and also a mint called tingle. Company having two subsidiary companies viz. Amrutanjan Drugs & Chemicals Ltd having holding stake 99.80% & Amrutanjan Finance Ltd, having holding stake is 57.26%.Company has taken efforts to increase the export of fine chemicals & also taking major efforts to give full thrust to existing products. Amrutanjan also modernising its OTC business and expanding its export of fine chemicals which reflects to turnover & net Profit of the Company.Diakyur for the treatment of Diabetes was introduced during 2000-2001. The name of Company changed from Amrutanjan Limited to Amrutanjan Health Care Limited during the year 2007-08. During the year 2009-10, the name of the Fine Chemicals Division of the Company was changed to Pharmaessense Chemistry Services Division.During April 2011 a new division under the name Amrutanjan Pain Management Center also known as CARE Specialized Pain Management Center was launched in Chennai. The Pharmaessense Chemistry Services Division was transferred to a wholly owned Subsidiary Company viz., Amrutanjan Pharmaessense Private Limited with all its assets and liabilities, excluding land during May 2011. Sivas Soft Drink Private Limited was acquired during February 2011 by way of transfer of shares. The Company launched Amrutanjan Headache Faster Relaxation Roll-on 10ml SKU; launched Amrutanjan Faster Relaxation Balm(white) during the year 2014-15.In FY 2016-17, the Subsidiary Company, Amrutanjan Pharmaessense Private Limited (Transferor Company) got merged with the Holding Company (M/s. Amrutanjan Health Care Limited/ Transferee Company), through Scheme of Amalgamation, effective from 1st July 2016. Accordingly, the assets and liabilities of Amrutanjan Pharmaessense Pvt Ltd as at 01st July, 2016 was taken over by the Company.Amrutanjan Comfy Snug Fit Sanitary napkin was launched in 2016-17. Comfy Snug Fit was launched in 2016. The New Maha Strong Pain Balm was re-launched in 2016. Orange variant was launched in addition to existing Apple variant during financial year 2018-19. The flavour Alphonso, the King of Mangoes, was launched in 200 ml Ready- to- drink recyclable PET format. Two more new variants, Comfy XLand Comfy Ultra were launched during 2019-20. The Company re-launched its headache Pain balm in 2021-22. It introduced Amrutanjan Comfy Sung Fit Regular Cottony in FY22. A new product, Amrutanjan Stop Pain Dental Gel was launched for Oral Health Care in 2023. In FY 2024, it launched Pain cream and Electro Plus Lemon and Low-sugar variants.