|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|1
|100
|Interim 1
|Declared First Interim Dividend of Re.1/- per share for the financial year 2024-25 on the Equity Shares of the Company.
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|2.6
|260
|Final
|Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.60 per equity share on 2,89,10,630 shares of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24. The Final dividend if approved at the Annual General Meeting will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days of AGM.
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|1
|100
|Interim 2
|Inter alia, declared Second Interim Dividend of Re.1/- per share for the financial year 2023-
