|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
332.84
261.47
223.17
206.88
yoy growth (%)
27.29
17.16
7.87
12.2
Raw materials
-140.18
-117.07
-95.63
-83.37
As % of sales
42.11
44.77
42.84
40.29
Employee costs
-41.7
-39.36
-33.85
-29.67
As % of sales
12.52
15.05
15.16
14.34
Other costs
-76.2
-74.32
-65.29
-63.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.89
28.42
29.25
30.84
Operating profit
74.75
30.71
28.39
30.03
OPM
22.45
11.74
12.72
14.51
Depreciation
-3.66
-4.35
-2.9
-2.04
Interest expense
-0.5
-0.22
-0.12
-0.13
Other income
11.32
8.32
5.72
7.24
Profit before tax
81.9
34.45
31.08
35.09
Taxes
-20.71
-9.37
-12.9
-11.98
Tax rate
-25.29
-27.19
-41.51
-34.15
Minorities and other
0
0
-0.07
-1.31
Adj. profit
61.19
25.08
18.1
21.79
Exceptional items
0
0
1.86
0
Net profit
61.19
25.08
19.97
21.79
yoy growth (%)
143.94
25.58
-8.37
-2.76
NPM
18.38
9.59
8.94
10.53
