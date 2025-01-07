iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

720.25
(2.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

332.84

261.47

223.17

206.88

yoy growth (%)

27.29

17.16

7.87

12.2

Raw materials

-140.18

-117.07

-95.63

-83.37

As % of sales

42.11

44.77

42.84

40.29

Employee costs

-41.7

-39.36

-33.85

-29.67

As % of sales

12.52

15.05

15.16

14.34

Other costs

-76.2

-74.32

-65.29

-63.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.89

28.42

29.25

30.84

Operating profit

74.75

30.71

28.39

30.03

OPM

22.45

11.74

12.72

14.51

Depreciation

-3.66

-4.35

-2.9

-2.04

Interest expense

-0.5

-0.22

-0.12

-0.13

Other income

11.32

8.32

5.72

7.24

Profit before tax

81.9

34.45

31.08

35.09

Taxes

-20.71

-9.37

-12.9

-11.98

Tax rate

-25.29

-27.19

-41.51

-34.15

Minorities and other

0

0

-0.07

-1.31

Adj. profit

61.19

25.08

18.1

21.79

Exceptional items

0

0

1.86

0

Net profit

61.19

25.08

19.97

21.79

yoy growth (%)

143.94

25.58

-8.37

-2.76

NPM

18.38

9.59

8.94

10.53

