Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2024 and Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation u/r 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Audited Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Report for year ended 31.03.2024 ii) Recommendation of Final dividend for the FY 2023-24 Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Result Intimation on Grant of Stock Options under Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024