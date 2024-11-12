iifl-logo-icon 1
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025|09:39:51 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2024 and Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation u/r 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i) Audited Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Report for year ended 31.03.2024 ii) Recommendation of Final dividend for the FY 2023-24 Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Result Intimation on Grant of Stock Options under Amrutanjan Health Care Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2020 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
AMRUTANJAN HEALTH CARE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting prior intimation under Reg. 29 of SEBI (LODR) Inter alia, declared Second Interim Dividend of Re.1/- per share for the financial year 2023- 24 on the Equity Shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting Financial result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

