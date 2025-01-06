iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.14
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.53

-0.34

-3.52

0.38

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.35

-0.35

-0.62

Tax paid

-0.15

0.03

-0.14

0.13

Working capital

-2.79

1.4

10.73

0.34

Other operating items

Operating

-3.83

0.72

6.7

0.23

Capital expenditure

-11.08

0.02

-9.1

-0.22

Free cash flow

-14.91

0.74

-2.39

0.01

Equity raised

88.19

87.52

87.11

79.37

Investing

-3.77

-1.23

1.34

1.06

Financing

0

1.99

1.99

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.5

89.03

88.04

80.44

