Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.53
-0.34
-3.52
0.38
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.35
-0.35
-0.62
Tax paid
-0.15
0.03
-0.14
0.13
Working capital
-2.79
1.4
10.73
0.34
Other operating items
Operating
-3.83
0.72
6.7
0.23
Capital expenditure
-11.08
0.02
-9.1
-0.22
Free cash flow
-14.91
0.74
-2.39
0.01
Equity raised
88.19
87.52
87.11
79.37
Investing
-3.77
-1.23
1.34
1.06
Financing
0
1.99
1.99
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.5
89.03
88.04
80.44
