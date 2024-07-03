iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd Share Price

42.95
(-2.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.37
  • Day's High48.84
  • 52 Wk High67.65
  • Prev. Close44.26
  • Day's Low41.02
  • 52 Wk Low 31.5
  • Turnover (lac)14.44
  • P/E21.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value65.65
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

43.37

Prev. Close

44.26

Turnover(Lac.)

14.44

Day's High

48.84

Day's Low

41.02

52 Week's High

67.65

52 Week's Low

31.5

Book Value

65.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.69

P/E

21.49

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

0

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 May, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 30.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.35

65.88

48.86

43.95

Net Worth

80.85

78.38

61.36

56.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.08

1.57

8.18

22.26

yoy growth (%)

-31.44

-80.74

-63.25

1,102.77

Raw materials

0

-0.55

-8.2

-19.9

As % of sales

0

35.04

100.26

89.38

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.34

-0.53

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.53

-0.34

-3.52

0.38

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.35

-0.35

-0.62

Tax paid

-0.15

0.03

-0.14

0.13

Working capital

-2.79

1.4

10.73

0.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.44

-80.74

-63.25

1,102.77

Op profit growth

3.1

-48.59

811.3

-2.52

EBIT growth

75.76

-91.38

-789.63

-40.89

Net profit growth

-1,566.49

-91.42

-809.17

-31.81

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dalbir Chhibbar

Non Executive Director

Sushma Chhibbar

Executive Director

Vishesh Chhibbar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pravin Kumar Chhabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd

Summary

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Companys principal product is sponge iron, which is manufactured at its plants located at Jamshedpur, and at District Nalgonda, Andhra Pradesh. The Company operates in two segments: sponge iron and gas. The Companys products include sponge iron and hydrocarbon gas/liquefied petroleum (LP) gas. The Companys LPG bottling plants are located at Howrah, West Bengal and Kisnapur in Chhattisgarh. Ashirwad Steels and Industries was incorporated in 1986 and its headquarter is situated at Kolkata. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 33,141metric tons of sponge iron. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had installed capacity to produce 96,000 metric tons of sponge iron.M/s Chandil Industries Private Ltd, ceased to be an associate / group company during the FY: 2015-16.During the current F.Y. 2018-19; the Board took necessary authorities, powers and consent from the Shareholders/ Members to dispose off the Companys manufacturing units/undertakings being the Sponge Iron Plant located at Dist. Nalgonda, Telengana, LPG Bottling Plant located at Uluberia, West Bengal and also LPG Bottling Plant located at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, the Company sold off its Sponge Iron Plant to M/s. MPL Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd. by way of slump sale on a going concern basis for a consideration value of Rs 18 Crores on 22 November, 2018, a Business Transfer Agreement with the said Buyer Comp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd is ₹53.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd is 21.49 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd is ₹31.5 and ₹67.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd?

Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.64%, 3 Years at 37.30%, 1 Year at -10.95%, 6 Month at 4.46%, 3 Month at 15.92% and 1 Month at 16.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.06 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 30.87 %

