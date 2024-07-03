Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹43.37
Prev. Close₹44.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.44
Day's High₹48.84
Day's Low₹41.02
52 Week's High₹67.65
52 Week's Low₹31.5
Book Value₹65.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.69
P/E21.49
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.35
65.88
48.86
43.95
Net Worth
80.85
78.38
61.36
56.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.08
1.57
8.18
22.26
yoy growth (%)
-31.44
-80.74
-63.25
1,102.77
Raw materials
0
-0.55
-8.2
-19.9
As % of sales
0
35.04
100.26
89.38
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.34
-0.53
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.53
-0.34
-3.52
0.38
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.35
-0.35
-0.62
Tax paid
-0.15
0.03
-0.14
0.13
Working capital
-2.79
1.4
10.73
0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.44
-80.74
-63.25
1,102.77
Op profit growth
3.1
-48.59
811.3
-2.52
EBIT growth
75.76
-91.38
-789.63
-40.89
Net profit growth
-1,566.49
-91.42
-809.17
-31.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dalbir Chhibbar
Non Executive Director
Sushma Chhibbar
Executive Director
Vishesh Chhibbar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pravin Kumar Chhabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
Summary
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Companys principal product is sponge iron, which is manufactured at its plants located at Jamshedpur, and at District Nalgonda, Andhra Pradesh. The Company operates in two segments: sponge iron and gas. The Companys products include sponge iron and hydrocarbon gas/liquefied petroleum (LP) gas. The Companys LPG bottling plants are located at Howrah, West Bengal and Kisnapur in Chhattisgarh. Ashirwad Steels and Industries was incorporated in 1986 and its headquarter is situated at Kolkata. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 33,141metric tons of sponge iron. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had installed capacity to produce 96,000 metric tons of sponge iron.M/s Chandil Industries Private Ltd, ceased to be an associate / group company during the FY: 2015-16.During the current F.Y. 2018-19; the Board took necessary authorities, powers and consent from the Shareholders/ Members to dispose off the Companys manufacturing units/undertakings being the Sponge Iron Plant located at Dist. Nalgonda, Telengana, LPG Bottling Plant located at Uluberia, West Bengal and also LPG Bottling Plant located at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, the Company sold off its Sponge Iron Plant to M/s. MPL Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd. by way of slump sale on a going concern basis for a consideration value of Rs 18 Crores on 22 November, 2018, a Business Transfer Agreement with the said Buyer Comp
The Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd is ₹53.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd is 21.49 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd is ₹31.5 and ₹67.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.64%, 3 Years at 37.30%, 1 Year at -10.95%, 6 Month at 4.46%, 3 Month at 15.92% and 1 Month at 16.20%.
