Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

39.8
(0.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:54:00 AM

Ashirwad Steels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for quarter ended September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year end 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly results for 30th June 2024 and other agenda as the board may decide Adoption and Approval of Quartertly financial results for 30th June, 2024 alongwith Auditors review report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202426 Apr 2024
ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year and Quarter Ended 2024 and to decide and finalise the date of AGM Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31St March, 2024 filed again with no changes except for mentioning the meeting commencement time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Meeting of the Board of Directors at shorter notice on Monday the 15th April 2024 to approve the appointment of a new independent director of the company ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Additional purpose of reappointment of Manging Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.04.2024) Regarding appointment of Pravin Kumar Chhabra as the independent director and Dalbir Chhibbar as the managing director of the company for a further period of five years (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Meeting of the Board of Directors on Friday the 09th February 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Results - Financial Results for Dec 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Ashirwad Steels: Related News

No Record Found

