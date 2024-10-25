Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for quarter ended September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year end 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly results for 30th June 2024 and other agenda as the board may decide Adoption and Approval of Quartertly financial results for 30th June, 2024 alongwith Auditors review report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year and Quarter Ended 2024 and to decide and finalise the date of AGM Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31St March, 2024 filed again with no changes except for mentioning the meeting commencement time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Meeting of the Board of Directors at shorter notice on Monday the 15th April 2024 to approve the appointment of a new independent director of the company ASHIRWAD STEELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Additional purpose of reappointment of Manging Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.04.2024) Regarding appointment of Pravin Kumar Chhabra as the independent director and Dalbir Chhibbar as the managing director of the company for a further period of five years (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024