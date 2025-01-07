Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.08
1.57
8.18
22.26
yoy growth (%)
-31.44
-80.74
-63.25
1,102.77
Raw materials
0
-0.55
-8.2
-19.9
As % of sales
0
35.04
100.26
89.38
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.34
-0.53
-0.53
As % of sales
30.38
21.76
6.49
2.39
Other costs
-3.96
-3.79
-5.5
-2.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
367.07
241
67.32
11.2
Operating profit
-3.21
-3.11
-6.06
-0.66
OPM
-297.46
-197.8
-74.08
-2.98
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.35
-0.35
-0.62
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.05
-0.09
-0.11
Other income
3.04
3.17
2.98
1.78
Profit before tax
-0.53
-0.34
-3.52
0.38
Taxes
-0.15
0.03
-0.14
0.13
Tax rate
29.56
-9.53
4.05
34.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.69
-0.31
-3.67
0.51
Exceptional items
5.3
0
0
0
Net profit
4.61
-0.31
-3.67
0.51
yoy growth (%)
-1,566.49
-91.42
-809.17
-31.81
NPM
427.59
-19.98
-44.89
2.32
