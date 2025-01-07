iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45
(6.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.08

1.57

8.18

22.26

yoy growth (%)

-31.44

-80.74

-63.25

1,102.77

Raw materials

0

-0.55

-8.2

-19.9

As % of sales

0

35.04

100.26

89.38

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.34

-0.53

-0.53

As % of sales

30.38

21.76

6.49

2.39

Other costs

-3.96

-3.79

-5.5

-2.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

367.07

241

67.32

11.2

Operating profit

-3.21

-3.11

-6.06

-0.66

OPM

-297.46

-197.8

-74.08

-2.98

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.35

-0.35

-0.62

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.05

-0.09

-0.11

Other income

3.04

3.17

2.98

1.78

Profit before tax

-0.53

-0.34

-3.52

0.38

Taxes

-0.15

0.03

-0.14

0.13

Tax rate

29.56

-9.53

4.05

34.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.69

-0.31

-3.67

0.51

Exceptional items

5.3

0

0

0

Net profit

4.61

-0.31

-3.67

0.51

yoy growth (%)

-1,566.49

-91.42

-809.17

-31.81

NPM

427.59

-19.98

-44.89

2.32

