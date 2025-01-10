Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.67
8.67
8.67
6.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.62
-10.58
-10.69
-10.4
Net Worth
-2.95
-1.91
-2.02
-4.12
Minority Interest
Debt
3.72
2.39
3.14
5.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.77
0.48
1.12
1.59
Fixed Assets
1.93
0.39
0.42
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.56
-0.15
0.55
1.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0.05
Inventory Days
31.92
Sundry Debtors
1.19
1.28
1.71
9.02
Debtor Days
5,758.64
Other Current Assets
0.27
0.14
0.14
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-1.07
-1.05
-1.07
-8.11
Creditor Days
5,177.67
Other Current Liabilities
-1.95
-0.52
-0.23
-0.16
Cash
0.4
0.24
0.17
0.12
Total Assets
0.77
0.48
1.14
1.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.