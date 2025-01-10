iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

9.57
(-4.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.67

8.67

8.67

6.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.62

-10.58

-10.69

-10.4

Net Worth

-2.95

-1.91

-2.02

-4.12

Minority Interest

Debt

3.72

2.39

3.14

5.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.77

0.48

1.12

1.59

Fixed Assets

1.93

0.39

0.42

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.56

-0.15

0.55

1.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0.05

Inventory Days

31.92

Sundry Debtors

1.19

1.28

1.71

9.02

Debtor Days

5,758.64

Other Current Assets

0.27

0.14

0.14

0.22

Sundry Creditors

-1.07

-1.05

-1.07

-8.11

Creditor Days

5,177.67

Other Current Liabilities

-1.95

-0.52

-0.23

-0.16

Cash

0.4

0.24

0.17

0.12

Total Assets

0.77

0.48

1.14

1.59

