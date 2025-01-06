iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.04
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd

Asian Petroprod. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.18

-0.28

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0.54

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

1.33

0.31

1.64

Other operating items

Operating

0.18

1.11

-0.01

1.37

Capital expenditure

0

0

1.31

-1.28

Free cash flow

0.18

1.11

1.29

0.09

Equity raised

-20.32

-20.93

-20.37

-19.94

Investing

0

0

-0.08

0

Financing

12.18

11.45

10.11

8.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.96

-8.37

-9.04

-11.36

