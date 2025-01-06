Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.18
-0.28
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0.54
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
1.33
0.31
1.64
Other operating items
Operating
0.18
1.11
-0.01
1.37
Capital expenditure
0
0
1.31
-1.28
Free cash flow
0.18
1.11
1.29
0.09
Equity raised
-20.32
-20.93
-20.37
-19.94
Investing
0
0
-0.08
0
Financing
12.18
11.45
10.11
8.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.96
-8.37
-9.04
-11.36
