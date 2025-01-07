Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.57
9.56
0.63
1.17
yoy growth (%)
-94.02
1,414.93
-46.08
Raw materials
-0.55
-9.35
-0.61
-1.58
As % of sales
96.28
97.85
98.18
135.71
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.15
-0.13
-0.1
As % of sales
23.97
1.63
22.06
9.19
Other costs
-0.14
-0.23
-0.18
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.79
2.41
28.7
11.69
Operating profit
-0.26
-0.18
-0.3
-0.66
OPM
-46.05
-1.9
-48.95
-56.6
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.03
0.06
0.49
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.18
-0.28
-0.22
Taxes
0.54
0
0
0
Tax rate
-186.71
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
-0.18
-0.28
-0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.25
-0.18
-0.28
-0.22
yoy growth (%)
-241.38
-35.6
27.42
NPM
44.64
-1.88
-44.42
-18.79
