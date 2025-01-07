iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.49
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:09:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.57

9.56

0.63

1.17

yoy growth (%)

-94.02

1,414.93

-46.08

Raw materials

-0.55

-9.35

-0.61

-1.58

As % of sales

96.28

97.85

98.18

135.71

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.15

-0.13

-0.1

As % of sales

23.97

1.63

22.06

9.19

Other costs

-0.14

-0.23

-0.18

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.79

2.41

28.7

11.69

Operating profit

-0.26

-0.18

-0.3

-0.66

OPM

-46.05

-1.9

-48.95

-56.6

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.03

0.06

0.49

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.18

-0.28

-0.22

Taxes

0.54

0

0

0

Tax rate

-186.71

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

-0.18

-0.28

-0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.25

-0.18

-0.28

-0.22

yoy growth (%)

-241.38

-35.6

27.42

NPM

44.64

-1.88

-44.42

-18.79

Asian Petroprod. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.