SectorRetail
Open₹11.04
Prev. Close₹11.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.36
Day's High₹11.04
Day's Low₹11.04
52 Week's High₹22.61
52 Week's Low₹7.38
Book Value₹4.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.67
8.67
8.67
6.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.62
-10.58
-10.69
-10.4
Net Worth
-2.95
-1.91
-2.02
-4.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.57
9.56
0.63
1.17
yoy growth (%)
-94.02
1,414.93
-46.08
Raw materials
-0.55
-9.35
-0.61
-1.58
As % of sales
96.28
97.85
98.18
135.71
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.15
-0.13
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.29
-0.18
-0.28
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0.54
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
1.33
0.31
1.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.02
1,414.93
-46.08
Op profit growth
44.44
-41
-53.36
EBIT growth
63.04
-35.6
27.42
Net profit growth
-241.38
-35.6
27.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
J K Chaturvedi
Non Executive Director
Siddharth Chaturvedi
Non Executive Director
Nupur Chaturvedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Gurnani
Independent Director
Jashwant Bhatt
Independent Director
Devindersingh Bhumra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Limited, incorporated in year 1991, is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals based on Ethylene Oxide. In 1994, the Company got listed its shares on BSE Limited. The Company has started with the manufacturing of chemicals based on Ethylene Oxide and pioneers in manufacturing Ethoxylate in India. The Product range comprises Monoethanolamine, diethanolamine, Triethanalomine, Ethoxylates of various moles, Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates and Steric Acid Ethoxylates. These were widely used in Refineries, Fertilizers, Textile, Dye, Pharmaceuticals and Detergent Industries. With the changing market environment, the Comany diversified into production of various other Chemicals solutions and polymers and plastic products. The major production breaks through years were from 2002 to 2006. Trading Department has been active in Import & Export of various important Chemicals, their allied products and plastic products for past many years. Thereafter, the Company started its trading business of plastic products and chemicals from its plant. The Company is having its plant located at Village Anjesar, Tal. Savli, 25 kms away from Baroda District. The Company plant consists of Tabular reactors for Amines, Ethoxylation reactors for various ethoxylates. All associated facilities like ammonia stripers and absorbers, Dehydration column, reboiler and condensers. For final product separation, there are fractionator column, condensers and accumulators of various sizes.
Read More
The Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd is ₹27.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd is 0 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd is ₹7.38 and ₹22.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.49%, 3 Years at -21.88%, 1 Year at 11.20%, 6 Month at 27.13%, 3 Month at -12.63% and 1 Month at -29.28%.
