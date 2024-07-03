iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Share Price

11.04
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.04
  • Day's High11.04
  • 52 Wk High22.61
  • Prev. Close11.62
  • Day's Low11.04
  • 52 Wk Low 7.38
  • Turnover (lac)2.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

11.04

Prev. Close

11.62

Turnover(Lac.)

2.36

Day's High

11.04

Day's Low

11.04

52 Week's High

22.61

52 Week's Low

7.38

Book Value

4.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.17%

Non-Promoter- 43.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.67

8.67

8.67

6.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.62

-10.58

-10.69

-10.4

Net Worth

-2.95

-1.91

-2.02

-4.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.57

9.56

0.63

1.17

yoy growth (%)

-94.02

1,414.93

-46.08

Raw materials

-0.55

-9.35

-0.61

-1.58

As % of sales

96.28

97.85

98.18

135.71

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.15

-0.13

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.29

-0.18

-0.28

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0.54

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

1.33

0.31

1.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.02

1,414.93

-46.08

Op profit growth

44.44

-41

-53.36

EBIT growth

63.04

-35.6

27.42

Net profit growth

-241.38

-35.6

27.42

No Record Found

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

J K Chaturvedi

Non Executive Director

Siddharth Chaturvedi

Non Executive Director

Nupur Chaturvedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjali Gurnani

Independent Director

Jashwant Bhatt

Independent Director

Devindersingh Bhumra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd

Summary

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Limited, incorporated in year 1991, is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals based on Ethylene Oxide. In 1994, the Company got listed its shares on BSE Limited. The Company has started with the manufacturing of chemicals based on Ethylene Oxide and pioneers in manufacturing Ethoxylate in India. The Product range comprises Monoethanolamine, diethanolamine, Triethanalomine, Ethoxylates of various moles, Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates and Steric Acid Ethoxylates. These were widely used in Refineries, Fertilizers, Textile, Dye, Pharmaceuticals and Detergent Industries. With the changing market environment, the Comany diversified into production of various other Chemicals solutions and polymers and plastic products. The major production breaks through years were from 2002 to 2006. Trading Department has been active in Import & Export of various important Chemicals, their allied products and plastic products for past many years. Thereafter, the Company started its trading business of plastic products and chemicals from its plant. The Company is having its plant located at Village Anjesar, Tal. Savli, 25 kms away from Baroda District. The Company plant consists of Tabular reactors for Amines, Ethoxylation reactors for various ethoxylates. All associated facilities like ammonia stripers and absorbers, Dehydration column, reboiler and condensers. For final product separation, there are fractionator column, condensers and accumulators of various sizes.
Company FAQs

What is the Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd share price today?

The Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd is ₹27.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd is 0 and 2.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd is ₹7.38 and ₹22.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd?

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.49%, 3 Years at -21.88%, 1 Year at 11.20%, 6 Month at 27.13%, 3 Month at -12.63% and 1 Month at -29.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.83 %

