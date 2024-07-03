Summary

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Limited, incorporated in year 1991, is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals based on Ethylene Oxide. In 1994, the Company got listed its shares on BSE Limited. The Company has started with the manufacturing of chemicals based on Ethylene Oxide and pioneers in manufacturing Ethoxylate in India. The Product range comprises Monoethanolamine, diethanolamine, Triethanalomine, Ethoxylates of various moles, Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates and Steric Acid Ethoxylates. These were widely used in Refineries, Fertilizers, Textile, Dye, Pharmaceuticals and Detergent Industries. With the changing market environment, the Comany diversified into production of various other Chemicals solutions and polymers and plastic products. The major production breaks through years were from 2002 to 2006. Trading Department has been active in Import & Export of various important Chemicals, their allied products and plastic products for past many years. Thereafter, the Company started its trading business of plastic products and chemicals from its plant. The Company is having its plant located at Village Anjesar, Tal. Savli, 25 kms away from Baroda District. The Company plant consists of Tabular reactors for Amines, Ethoxylation reactors for various ethoxylates. All associated facilities like ammonia stripers and absorbers, Dehydration column, reboiler and condensers. For final product separation, there are fractionator column, condensers and accumulators of various sizes.

