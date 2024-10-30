11:6 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS LTD. (524434) RECORD DATE 30.10.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 11 (Eleven) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 06 (Six) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 30/10/2024 DR-747/2024-2025 *All moneys payable at the time of Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 28.10.2024)