Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. The Trading Window shall remain closed till 16 November 2024. Kindly take the same on your records. Thanking you Please find the attached results (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

With reference to the Outcome of Right Issue Committee dated 26th October, 2024 for the approval of the Letter of Offer, Abridged Letter of Offer, Application Form and Right Entitlement Letter for the Rights Issue. Accordingly, the last date of submission of the duly filled in Application Form (along with the amount payable on application) is Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Equity Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to apply for the Rights Issue as mentioned above are requested to take note of the Issue Closure Date as Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Accordingly, a corrigendum is being issued to rectify the aforementioned errors. The copy of the Letter of Offer has been annexed herewith as Annexure. The meeting was commenced at 05:30 pm and concluded at 06:00 pm.

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Please find the attached outcome of the Right Issue Committee Meeting.

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve discuss and decide various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters including the specific terms of the Rights Issue such as the determination of the Rights Issue price Rights Issue size rights entitlement ratio Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. Please find the attached Outcome of the meeting of Right Issue Committee (RIC) Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the First Quarter ended on 30 June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

In furtherance of our letter dated July 8, 2024, in relation to the proposed Rights Issue, we are enclosing a copy of Draft Letter of Offer dated July 8, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Dear Sir, Following has been approved in the Board Meeting held on 30 May, 2024: 1. Appointment of Mr. Jaykishor Chaturvedi as a Managing Director of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Jashwant Bhatt as the Chairman of the Company. 3. Appointment of M/S. Roy Jacob & Associates, as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company. 4. Appointment of Sunil Kumar Mundra as a Internal Auditor of the Company. Kindly take the same on your records. Thanking You Audited Results alongwith Auditors Report attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

ASIAN PETROPRODUCTS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Dear Sir / Maam, The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 14th February, 2024 and the Board has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Reports received from Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. DBS & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Mumbai. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:45 pm and concludes at 04:55 pm. Kindly take the same on your records. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024