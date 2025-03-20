Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.07
2.55
2.55
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.69
19.71
11.9
2.54
Net Worth
32.76
22.26
14.45
2.59
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eveready Industries India Ltd
EVEREADY
304.15
|27.65
|2,210.78
|13.05
|0.33
|333.29
|59.78
Indo National Ltd
NIPPOBATRY
447.4
|117.74
|335.55
|0.63
|1.12
|121.63
|303.72
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd
LAKHNNATNL
361
|23.2
|270.75
|2.42
|2.45
|73.38
|138.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ATC Energies System Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The ATC Energies System Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ATC Energies System Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ATC Energies System Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ATC Energies System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ATC Energies System Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25
ATC Energies System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.