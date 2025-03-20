ATC Energies System Ltd Summary

ATC Energies System Limited was incorporated as ATC Energies System Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on September 2, 2020. The Company name was subsequently changed to ATC Energies System Limited, and fresh Certificate of Change of Name was issued on May 1, 2024 by the RoC.The Company is providing efficient and affordable lithium and li-ion batteries. With factories in Vasai, Thane, and Noida, NCR, the Company utilizes advanced technology and quality testing infrastructure over a combined area of 3,160 sq. mt. Mr. Sandeep Bajoria, a first-generation entrepreneur, leads the Company. Initially supplying mini batteries for the banking industry, ATC Energies has expanded its product to include batteries of all sizes for various industries. The Company commenced business producing mini size batteries [upto 100Wh] primarily catering to the Banking Industry for POS and ATM Machines. Other end use applications include agriculture equipment, LED, Medical Equipment, Oil & Gas Testing Equipment etc. The first plant for producing mini and small lithium batteries was started and made operational in Vasai, Palghar from September 2020 - January 2021. The Company then after, marked a milestone by establishing a second plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh in April, 2021 and it became operational in July, 2021. In March 2024, the Company expanded the market platform from serving a single industry in 2020 in delivering their products to 10 different industries.The Company is planning to raise money from public through IPO by issuing upto 52,80,000 equity shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 38,58,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 14,22,000 Equity Shares.