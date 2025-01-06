iifl-logo-icon 1
Auto Pins (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

188.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Auto Pins (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.91

0.48

0.38

0.21

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.43

-0.27

-0.22

Tax paid

0

0

-0.07

-0.04

Working capital

1.42

-0.69

-0.68

-0.3

Other operating items

Operating

1.8

-0.64

-0.64

-0.35

Capital expenditure

0.6

1.91

1.25

-22.21

Free cash flow

2.4

1.26

0.6

-22.56

Equity raised

-1.1

-2.7

-3.94

-4.29

Investing

0

-0.01

0

0.01

Financing

4.04

3.89

4.15

4.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.34

2.44

0.8

-22.64

