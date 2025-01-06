Auto Pins (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.91
0.48
0.38
0.21
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.43
-0.27
-0.22
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
-0.04
Working capital
1.42
-0.69
-0.68
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
1.8
-0.64
-0.64
-0.35
Capital expenditure
0.6
1.91
1.25
-22.21
Free cash flow
2.4
1.26
0.6
-22.56
Equity raised
-1.1
-2.7
-3.94
-4.29
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0.01
Financing
4.04
3.89
4.15
4.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.34
2.44
0.8
-22.64
