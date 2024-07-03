iifl-logo-icon 1
Auto Pins (India) Ltd Share Price

198
(-0.28%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open198
  • Day's High198
  • 52 Wk High222.6
  • Prev. Close198.55
  • Day's Low198
  • 52 Wk Low 123.05
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E220
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.68
  • EPS0.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)113
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Auto Pins (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Auto Pins (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Auto Pins (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Auto Pins (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 29.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Auto Pins (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.71

5.71

5.71

5.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.54

1.5

0.66

0.36

Net Worth

8.25

7.21

6.37

6.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.26

26.94

23.42

13.47

yoy growth (%)

4.92

14.99

73.84

62.7

Raw materials

-22.74

-20.83

-13.49

-6.74

As % of sales

80.44

77.32

57.57

50.02

Employee costs

-1.8

-2.4

-2.06

-1.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.91

0.48

0.38

0.21

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.43

-0.27

-0.22

Tax paid

0

0

-0.07

-0.04

Working capital

1.42

-0.69

-0.68

-0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.92

14.99

73.84

62.7

Op profit growth

101.94

0.47

22.84

-172.04

EBIT growth

69.73

21.41

60.54

-197.7

Net profit growth

86.64

57.92

77.29

-146.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Auto Pins (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Auto Pins (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajbir Singh

Executive Director

Subhash Jain

Independent Director

Shilpy Chopra

Independent Director

Joginder Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Somya chaurasia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Auto Pins (India) Ltd

Summary

Auto Pins (India) was incorporated on November 28, 1975 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on September 19, 1994. The manufacturing facilities are located in Faridabad, Haryana with an installed capacity of 24,000 TPA of tapered leaf springs, 3,600 TPA of parabolic springs, 20 TPA of anti-roll bars, and 1,200 TPA of rear axle shafts. Leaf springs are supplied to Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra and Mahindra.The Company has been one of the largest manufacturer of Springs and Original Equipment supplier to leading vehicle manufacturers in the automobile industry. It caters to the requirements of various state transport undertakings like Haryana Roadways, UP State Road Transport Corporation, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, and Delhi Transport Corporation, among others.The company is engaged in the manufacture of springs. It manufactures tapered leaf springs, parabolic springs, anti roll bars, and rear axle shafts. Aided with a modern facility and a large leaf spring capacity plant, ISO 9002 approved a dedicated team of professionals, along with the Companys R&D team for designing improvements, technological up-gradations and cutting down process and development times are some of the big benefits the company and its customers gain. It has all types of testing equipments like pre-setting, load testing and fatigue testing machines apart from full-fledged chemical and metallurgical testing
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Auto Pins India Ltd share price today?

The Auto Pins India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹198 today.

What is the Market Cap of Auto Pins India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Auto Pins India Ltd is ₹113.00 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Auto Pins India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Auto Pins India Ltd is 220 and 13.49 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Auto Pins India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Auto Pins India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Auto Pins India Ltd is ₹123.05 and ₹222.6 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Auto Pins India Ltd?

Auto Pins India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.38%, 3 Years at 10.19%, 1 Year at 44.90%, 6 Month at 8.20%, 3 Month at -5.71% and 1 Month at -0.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Auto Pins India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Auto Pins India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.03 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 29.87 %

