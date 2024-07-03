SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹198
Prev. Close₹198.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹198
Day's Low₹198
52 Week's High₹222.6
52 Week's Low₹123.05
Book Value₹14.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)113
P/E220
EPS0.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.71
5.71
5.71
5.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.54
1.5
0.66
0.36
Net Worth
8.25
7.21
6.37
6.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.26
26.94
23.42
13.47
yoy growth (%)
4.92
14.99
73.84
62.7
Raw materials
-22.74
-20.83
-13.49
-6.74
As % of sales
80.44
77.32
57.57
50.02
Employee costs
-1.8
-2.4
-2.06
-1.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.91
0.48
0.38
0.21
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.43
-0.27
-0.22
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
-0.04
Working capital
1.42
-0.69
-0.68
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.92
14.99
73.84
62.7
Op profit growth
101.94
0.47
22.84
-172.04
EBIT growth
69.73
21.41
60.54
-197.7
Net profit growth
86.64
57.92
77.29
-146.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajbir Singh
Executive Director
Subhash Jain
Independent Director
Shilpy Chopra
Independent Director
Joginder Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Somya chaurasia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Auto Pins (India) Ltd
Summary
Auto Pins (India) was incorporated on November 28, 1975 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on September 19, 1994. The manufacturing facilities are located in Faridabad, Haryana with an installed capacity of 24,000 TPA of tapered leaf springs, 3,600 TPA of parabolic springs, 20 TPA of anti-roll bars, and 1,200 TPA of rear axle shafts. Leaf springs are supplied to Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra and Mahindra.The Company has been one of the largest manufacturer of Springs and Original Equipment supplier to leading vehicle manufacturers in the automobile industry. It caters to the requirements of various state transport undertakings like Haryana Roadways, UP State Road Transport Corporation, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, and Delhi Transport Corporation, among others.The company is engaged in the manufacture of springs. It manufactures tapered leaf springs, parabolic springs, anti roll bars, and rear axle shafts. Aided with a modern facility and a large leaf spring capacity plant, ISO 9002 approved a dedicated team of professionals, along with the Companys R&D team for designing improvements, technological up-gradations and cutting down process and development times are some of the big benefits the company and its customers gain. It has all types of testing equipments like pre-setting, load testing and fatigue testing machines apart from full-fledged chemical and metallurgical testing
The Auto Pins India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹198 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Auto Pins India Ltd is ₹113.00 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Auto Pins India Ltd is 220 and 13.49 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Auto Pins India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Auto Pins India Ltd is ₹123.05 and ₹222.6 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Auto Pins India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.38%, 3 Years at 10.19%, 1 Year at 44.90%, 6 Month at 8.20%, 3 Month at -5.71% and 1 Month at -0.28%.
