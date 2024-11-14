Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

AUTO PINS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Second quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of AUTO PINS (INDIA) LIMITED held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. concluded at 4:30p.m. pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Second Quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

AUTO PINS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14th 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at its registered office to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024. With reference to the captioned subject, please find attached herewith the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August 2024 at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

AUTO PINS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28th 2024 at 4:00 p.m. to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of AUTO PINS (INDIA) LIMITED pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024