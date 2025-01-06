Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
70.02%
70.02%
70.02%
70.02%
70.02%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.03%
0.03%
Non-Institutions
29.87%
29.87%
29.87%
29.94%
29.94%
Total Non-Promoter
29.97%
29.97%
29.97%
29.97%
29.97%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
