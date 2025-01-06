Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.26
26.94
23.42
13.47
yoy growth (%)
4.92
14.99
73.84
62.7
Raw materials
-22.74
-20.83
-13.49
-6.74
As % of sales
80.44
77.32
57.57
50.02
Employee costs
-1.8
-2.4
-2.06
-1.73
As % of sales
6.38
8.91
8.8
12.88
Other costs
-2.4
-3.05
-7.22
-4.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.51
11.33
30.84
33.17
Operating profit
1.31
0.65
0.64
0.52
OPM
4.65
2.41
2.76
3.91
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.43
-0.27
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
-0.1
Other income
0.26
0.4
0.13
0.01
Profit before tax
0.91
0.48
0.38
0.21
Taxes
0
0
-0.07
-0.04
Tax rate
-0.06
0.43
-18.99
-19.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.91
0.48
0.3
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.91
0.48
0.3
0.17
yoy growth (%)
86.64
57.92
77.29
-146.41
NPM
3.22
1.81
1.31
1.29
