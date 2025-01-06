iifl-logo-icon 1
Auto Pins (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

188.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.26

26.94

23.42

13.47

yoy growth (%)

4.92

14.99

73.84

62.7

Raw materials

-22.74

-20.83

-13.49

-6.74

As % of sales

80.44

77.32

57.57

50.02

Employee costs

-1.8

-2.4

-2.06

-1.73

As % of sales

6.38

8.91

8.8

12.88

Other costs

-2.4

-3.05

-7.22

-4.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.51

11.33

30.84

33.17

Operating profit

1.31

0.65

0.64

0.52

OPM

4.65

2.41

2.76

3.91

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.43

-0.27

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

-0.1

Other income

0.26

0.4

0.13

0.01

Profit before tax

0.91

0.48

0.38

0.21

Taxes

0

0

-0.07

-0.04

Tax rate

-0.06

0.43

-18.99

-19.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.91

0.48

0.3

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.91

0.48

0.3

0.17

yoy growth (%)

86.64

57.92

77.29

-146.41

NPM

3.22

1.81

1.31

1.29

