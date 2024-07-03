Auto Pins (India) Ltd Summary

Auto Pins (India) was incorporated on November 28, 1975 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on September 19, 1994. The manufacturing facilities are located in Faridabad, Haryana with an installed capacity of 24,000 TPA of tapered leaf springs, 3,600 TPA of parabolic springs, 20 TPA of anti-roll bars, and 1,200 TPA of rear axle shafts. Leaf springs are supplied to Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra and Mahindra.The Company has been one of the largest manufacturer of Springs and Original Equipment supplier to leading vehicle manufacturers in the automobile industry. It caters to the requirements of various state transport undertakings like Haryana Roadways, UP State Road Transport Corporation, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, and Delhi Transport Corporation, among others.The company is engaged in the manufacture of springs. It manufactures tapered leaf springs, parabolic springs, anti roll bars, and rear axle shafts. Aided with a modern facility and a large leaf spring capacity plant, ISO 9002 approved a dedicated team of professionals, along with the Companys R&D team for designing improvements, technological up-gradations and cutting down process and development times are some of the big benefits the company and its customers gain. It has all types of testing equipments like pre-setting, load testing and fatigue testing machines apart from full-fledged chemical and metallurgical testing laboratory.