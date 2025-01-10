Axtel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.15
16.15
16.15
16.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.85
80
64.67
55.22
Net Worth
113
96.15
80.82
71.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.41
0.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.14
0
0
Total Liabilities
113
96.29
81.23
72
Fixed Assets
25.74
17.59
14.76
15.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.22
34.5
18.1
33.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.1
0.56
0.5
0.41
Networking Capital
25.32
32.11
41.72
13.63
Inventories
52.13
45.02
36.61
22.56
Inventory Days
53.68
Sundry Debtors
49.76
61.56
45.9
20.05
Debtor Days
47.7
Other Current Assets
6.41
8.41
8.76
7.47
Sundry Creditors
-32.71
-40.21
-30.99
-19.31
Creditor Days
45.94
Other Current Liabilities
-50.27
-42.67
-18.56
-17.14
Cash
24.61
11.55
6.15
8.29
Total Assets
112.99
96.31
81.23
72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.