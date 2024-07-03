iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Axtel Industries Ltd Share Price

476.25
(-0.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:26:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open481.9
  • Day's High481.9
  • 52 Wk High769.9
  • Prev. Close478.3
  • Day's Low470
  • 52 Wk Low 421
  • Turnover (lac)4.15
  • P/E31.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value75.95
  • EPS15.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)769.37
  • Div. Yield1.25
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Axtel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

481.9

Prev. Close

478.3

Turnover(Lac.)

4.15

Day's High

481.9

Day's Low

470

52 Week's High

769.9

52 Week's Low

421

Book Value

75.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

769.37

P/E

31.04

EPS

15.41

Divi. Yield

1.25

Axtel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 20 Mar, 2024

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Axtel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Axtel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.96%

Non-Institutions: 49.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Axtel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.15

16.15

16.15

16.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.85

80

64.67

55.22

Net Worth

113

96.15

80.82

71.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

153.39

99.65

81.5

76.1

yoy growth (%)

53.92

22.27

7.08

13.38

Raw materials

-81.53

-47.16

-40.54

-36.44

As % of sales

53.15

47.33

49.75

47.88

Employee costs

-25.92

-23.06

-17.29

-16.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.86

14.86

7.88

8.32

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.68

-2.38

-2.78

Tax paid

-7.57

-3.97

-1.95

-1.48

Working capital

3.51

4.3

-6.23

-0.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.92

22.27

7.08

13.38

Op profit growth

102.3

42.16

-5.43

3.52

EBIT growth

90

85.55

-7.46

27.86

Net profit growth

95.53

83.57

-13.24

42.43

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Axtel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Axtel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Ajay Naishad Desai

Executive Director

Ajay Nalin Parikh

Non Executive Director

Ameet Nalin Parikh

Non Executive Director

Ajit Singh Bubber.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prerna Sudeep Bokil

Independent Director

Deepti Sharma

Independent Director

Nimish Patel

Independent Director

PARESH JAISINH RAJDA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Axtel Industries Ltd

Summary

Axtel Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the year 1991 with the name Advanced Extrufoil Technology and Exports Limited. The Company changed the name to Axtel Industries Limited in 2000. Axtel is a specialist in engineering process systems for the food industry. It is recognized for expertise in Turnkey Systems, Product Development and exemplary Customer Service. Their advanced manufacturing facility, located on Vadodara - Halol highway, is suitably equipped to build robust and aesthetically designed machines.The manufacturing capabilities include a state-of-the-art Laser Cutting Centre, Water Jet Cutting, Inverter based TIG Welding Machines, CNC Forming Machines, Grit Blasting, Painting and Polishing facilities. They are well equipped with the latest Automated Material Storage Units, Vacuum Suction Lifts, EOT Cranes, Forklifts, Dock Levelers and Stackers for material handling. They also have strategically aligned partnerships for heat treatment, precision machining and other specialized operations.The Company offers process plants for grinding/ milling of foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals; cleaning, grinding, pasteurization, and steam sterilization systems for spices; food/feed extrusion systems; and conveyor dryers and de-hydration systems. They also provide process equipment, including ribbon mixers, batching and mixing systems, process tanks and agitators, continuous frying systems, forming and portioning machines, dewatering screw presses,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Axtel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Axtel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹476.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Axtel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axtel Industries Ltd is ₹769.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Axtel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Axtel Industries Ltd is 31.04 and 6.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Axtel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axtel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axtel Industries Ltd is ₹421 and ₹769.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Axtel Industries Ltd?

Axtel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.45%, 3 Years at 10.93%, 1 Year at -16.18%, 6 Month at -24.21%, 3 Month at 6.97% and 1 Month at -7.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Axtel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Axtel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.95 %
Institutions - 0.97 %
Public - 49.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Axtel Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.