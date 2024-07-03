Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹481.9
Prev. Close₹478.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.15
Day's High₹481.9
Day's Low₹470
52 Week's High₹769.9
52 Week's Low₹421
Book Value₹75.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)769.37
P/E31.04
EPS15.41
Divi. Yield1.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.15
16.15
16.15
16.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.85
80
64.67
55.22
Net Worth
113
96.15
80.82
71.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
153.39
99.65
81.5
76.1
yoy growth (%)
53.92
22.27
7.08
13.38
Raw materials
-81.53
-47.16
-40.54
-36.44
As % of sales
53.15
47.33
49.75
47.88
Employee costs
-25.92
-23.06
-17.29
-16.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.86
14.86
7.88
8.32
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.68
-2.38
-2.78
Tax paid
-7.57
-3.97
-1.95
-1.48
Working capital
3.51
4.3
-6.23
-0.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.92
22.27
7.08
13.38
Op profit growth
102.3
42.16
-5.43
3.52
EBIT growth
90
85.55
-7.46
27.86
Net profit growth
95.53
83.57
-13.24
42.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Ajay Naishad Desai
Executive Director
Ajay Nalin Parikh
Non Executive Director
Ameet Nalin Parikh
Non Executive Director
Ajit Singh Bubber.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prerna Sudeep Bokil
Independent Director
Deepti Sharma
Independent Director
Nimish Patel
Independent Director
PARESH JAISINH RAJDA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Axtel Industries Ltd
Summary
Axtel Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the year 1991 with the name Advanced Extrufoil Technology and Exports Limited. The Company changed the name to Axtel Industries Limited in 2000. Axtel is a specialist in engineering process systems for the food industry. It is recognized for expertise in Turnkey Systems, Product Development and exemplary Customer Service. Their advanced manufacturing facility, located on Vadodara - Halol highway, is suitably equipped to build robust and aesthetically designed machines.The manufacturing capabilities include a state-of-the-art Laser Cutting Centre, Water Jet Cutting, Inverter based TIG Welding Machines, CNC Forming Machines, Grit Blasting, Painting and Polishing facilities. They are well equipped with the latest Automated Material Storage Units, Vacuum Suction Lifts, EOT Cranes, Forklifts, Dock Levelers and Stackers for material handling. They also have strategically aligned partnerships for heat treatment, precision machining and other specialized operations.The Company offers process plants for grinding/ milling of foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals; cleaning, grinding, pasteurization, and steam sterilization systems for spices; food/feed extrusion systems; and conveyor dryers and de-hydration systems. They also provide process equipment, including ribbon mixers, batching and mixing systems, process tanks and agitators, continuous frying systems, forming and portioning machines, dewatering screw presses,
Read More
The Axtel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹476.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axtel Industries Ltd is ₹769.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Axtel Industries Ltd is 31.04 and 6.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axtel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axtel Industries Ltd is ₹421 and ₹769.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Axtel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.45%, 3 Years at 10.93%, 1 Year at -16.18%, 6 Month at -24.21%, 3 Month at 6.97% and 1 Month at -7.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.