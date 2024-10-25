Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended on 30th September 2024 We submit unaudited financial results for the quarter / half year ended on 30.09.2024 along with balance sheet and cashflow statements as on 30.09.2024 along with limited review report received from auditor as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We submit unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 along with limited review report provided by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any. Board of Directors of our Company at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 3rd May, 2024, has recommended to consider the interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share, declared at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9th March, 2024 as the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05..2024)

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. we hereby would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company has declared interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share of Rs. 10 for the financial year 2023-24, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9th March, 2024. The Board has fixed Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of entitlement of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024