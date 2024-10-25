iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended on 30th September 2024 We submit unaudited financial results for the quarter / half year ended on 30.09.2024 along with balance sheet and cashflow statements as on 30.09.2024 along with limited review report received from auditor as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We submit unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 along with limited review report provided by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202426 Apr 2024
AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend if any. Board of Directors of our Company at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 3rd May, 2024, has recommended to consider the interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share, declared at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9th March, 2024 as the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05..2024)
Board Meeting9 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. we hereby would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company has declared interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share of Rs. 10 for the financial year 2023-24, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9th March, 2024. We would like to inform that the Board of Director of the Company has declared interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 i.e. 60% per equity share of Rs. 10 for the FY 2023-24 We would like to inform that Board of Directors of the Company has declared interim dividend of Rs. 6.00 i.e. 60 % per equity shares of Rs. 10 each for the FY 2023-24. The Board has fixed Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of entitlement of dividend. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202413 Jan 2024
We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Axtel Industries Limited will be held on Friday, 19th January, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. We submit herewith un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 approved at the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 19th January, 2024 along with Limited Review Report received from auditor as per regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024) We hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, 19-01-2024, inter alia approved un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 31-12-2023 signed by Whole-time director of the Company , along with limited review report received from Auditor, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2016. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)

