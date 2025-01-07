iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Axtel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

464.35
(2.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:12:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Axtel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

153.39

99.65

81.5

76.1

yoy growth (%)

53.92

22.27

7.08

13.38

Raw materials

-81.53

-47.16

-40.54

-36.44

As % of sales

53.15

47.33

49.75

47.88

Employee costs

-25.92

-23.06

-17.29

-16.02

As % of sales

16.9

23.14

21.22

21.06

Other costs

-16.89

-15.06

-13.55

-12.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.01

15.12

16.63

17.02

Operating profit

29.03

14.35

10.09

10.67

OPM

18.93

14.4

12.38

14.02

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.68

-2.38

-2.78

Interest expense

-0.71

-0.7

-0.5

-0.74

Other income

3.13

3.89

0.68

1.17

Profit before tax

28.86

14.86

7.88

8.32

Taxes

-7.57

-3.97

-1.95

-1.48

Tax rate

-26.23

-26.73

-24.78

-17.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.29

10.89

5.93

6.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

21.29

10.89

5.93

6.83

yoy growth (%)

95.53

83.57

-13.24

42.43

NPM

13.88

10.92

7.27

8.98

Axtel Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Axtel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.