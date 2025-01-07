Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
153.39
99.65
81.5
76.1
yoy growth (%)
53.92
22.27
7.08
13.38
Raw materials
-81.53
-47.16
-40.54
-36.44
As % of sales
53.15
47.33
49.75
47.88
Employee costs
-25.92
-23.06
-17.29
-16.02
As % of sales
16.9
23.14
21.22
21.06
Other costs
-16.89
-15.06
-13.55
-12.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.01
15.12
16.63
17.02
Operating profit
29.03
14.35
10.09
10.67
OPM
18.93
14.4
12.38
14.02
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.68
-2.38
-2.78
Interest expense
-0.71
-0.7
-0.5
-0.74
Other income
3.13
3.89
0.68
1.17
Profit before tax
28.86
14.86
7.88
8.32
Taxes
-7.57
-3.97
-1.95
-1.48
Tax rate
-26.23
-26.73
-24.78
-17.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.29
10.89
5.93
6.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
21.29
10.89
5.93
6.83
yoy growth (%)
95.53
83.57
-13.24
42.43
NPM
13.88
10.92
7.27
8.98
