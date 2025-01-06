Axtel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.86
14.86
7.88
8.32
Depreciation
-2.59
-2.68
-2.38
-2.78
Tax paid
-7.57
-3.97
-1.95
-1.48
Working capital
3.51
4.3
-6.23
-0.7
Other operating items
Operating
22.21
12.5
-2.68
3.34
Capital expenditure
2.62
4.11
3
-19.49
Free cash flow
24.83
16.61
0.31
-16.14
Equity raised
72.77
54.81
44.06
28.02
Investing
7.67
11.96
10.7
3.52
Financing
-7.12
3.5
-0.71
-5.16
Dividends paid
0
0
2.42
0
Net in cash
98.15
86.89
56.78
10.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.