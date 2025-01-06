iifl-logo-icon 1
Axtel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

455.3
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025

Axtel Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.86

14.86

7.88

8.32

Depreciation

-2.59

-2.68

-2.38

-2.78

Tax paid

-7.57

-3.97

-1.95

-1.48

Working capital

3.51

4.3

-6.23

-0.7

Other operating items

Operating

22.21

12.5

-2.68

3.34

Capital expenditure

2.62

4.11

3

-19.49

Free cash flow

24.83

16.61

0.31

-16.14

Equity raised

72.77

54.81

44.06

28.02

Investing

7.67

11.96

10.7

3.52

Financing

-7.12

3.5

-0.71

-5.16

Dividends paid

0

0

2.42

0

Net in cash

98.15

86.89

56.78

10.23

