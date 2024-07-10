|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|AGM 01/08/2024 We submit herewith details of closure of members register, cut-off date and period of e-voting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024) We submit summary of proceedings of 32nd AGM held through Vide conferencing mode (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on 1st August, 2024. We hereby submit disclosures of information as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for alteration of memorandum of association (MOA) and articles of association (AOA) of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.