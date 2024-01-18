we hereby would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company has declared interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share of Rs. 10 for the financial year 2023-24, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9th March, 2024. Board of Directors of our Company at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 3rd May, 2024, has recommended to consider the interim dividend @ Rs. 6.00 (Rupee Six only) i.e., 60% per equity share, declared at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 9th March, 2024 as the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05..2024)