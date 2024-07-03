Axtel Industries Ltd Summary

Axtel Industries Limited was formerly incorporated in the year 1991 with the name Advanced Extrufoil Technology and Exports Limited. The Company changed the name to Axtel Industries Limited in 2000. Axtel is a specialist in engineering process systems for the food industry. It is recognized for expertise in Turnkey Systems, Product Development and exemplary Customer Service. Their advanced manufacturing facility, located on Vadodara - Halol highway, is suitably equipped to build robust and aesthetically designed machines.The manufacturing capabilities include a state-of-the-art Laser Cutting Centre, Water Jet Cutting, Inverter based TIG Welding Machines, CNC Forming Machines, Grit Blasting, Painting and Polishing facilities. They are well equipped with the latest Automated Material Storage Units, Vacuum Suction Lifts, EOT Cranes, Forklifts, Dock Levelers and Stackers for material handling. They also have strategically aligned partnerships for heat treatment, precision machining and other specialized operations.The Company offers process plants for grinding/ milling of foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals; cleaning, grinding, pasteurization, and steam sterilization systems for spices; food/feed extrusion systems; and conveyor dryers and de-hydration systems. They also provide process equipment, including ribbon mixers, batching and mixing systems, process tanks and agitators, continuous frying systems, forming and portioning machines, dewatering screw presses, and cassette presses and brining systems.In December 1992, the company got into the capital market with a Public Issue of 61.250 lakh shares aggregating Rs 612.50 lakh. In June 1993, it started commercial production.In 2023, the expansion at existing manufacturing facility was opened in November, 2023. The expanded plant facility opened new factory sheds, material handling equipment, occupational health centre, solar panels.