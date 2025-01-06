B2B Software Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.28
1.07
0.98
1.35
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.23
-0.36
0
Working capital
-1.28
1.91
-2.01
0.26
Other operating items
Operating
0.47
2.63
-1.51
1.46
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0.21
0.05
0.13
Free cash flow
0.38
2.84
-1.45
1.59
Equity raised
-2.4
-5.43
-7.84
-10.61
Investing
2.59
1.02
2.89
0.93
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.56
-1.57
-6.41
-8.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.