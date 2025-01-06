iifl-logo-icon 1
B2B Software Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

32.49
(-6.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR B2B Software Technologies Ltd

B2B Soft.Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.28

1.07

0.98

1.35

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.23

-0.36

0

Working capital

-1.28

1.91

-2.01

0.26

Other operating items

Operating

0.47

2.63

-1.51

1.46

Capital expenditure

-0.09

0.21

0.05

0.13

Free cash flow

0.38

2.84

-1.45

1.59

Equity raised

-2.4

-5.43

-7.84

-10.61

Investing

2.59

1.02

2.89

0.93

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.56

-1.57

-6.41

-8.09

QUICKLINKS FOR B2B Software Technologies Ltd

