Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.49
10.56
7.7
6.65
yoy growth (%)
8.84
37
15.85
1.53
Raw materials
-2.7
-2.67
-0.63
-0.76
As % of sales
23.5
25.28
8.22
11.51
Employee costs
-6.3
-6.24
-5.37
-3.92
As % of sales
54.81
59.09
69.76
58.91
Other costs
-1.01
-1.28
-1.03
-0.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.82
12.12
13.37
12.92
Operating profit
1.47
0.36
0.66
1.1
OPM
12.85
3.49
8.63
16.64
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.12
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.91
0.81
0.43
0.4
Profit before tax
2.28
1.07
0.98
1.35
Taxes
-0.43
-0.23
-0.36
0
Tax rate
-19.02
-22.13
-37.1
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.85
0.83
0.61
1.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.85
0.83
0.61
1.35
yoy growth (%)
121.09
35.43
-54.4
1.64
NPM
16.12
7.93
8.02
20.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.