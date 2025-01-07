iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B2B Software Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.47
(6.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B2B Software Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.49

10.56

7.7

6.65

yoy growth (%)

8.84

37

15.85

1.53

Raw materials

-2.7

-2.67

-0.63

-0.76

As % of sales

23.5

25.28

8.22

11.51

Employee costs

-6.3

-6.24

-5.37

-3.92

As % of sales

54.81

59.09

69.76

58.91

Other costs

-1.01

-1.28

-1.03

-0.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.82

12.12

13.37

12.92

Operating profit

1.47

0.36

0.66

1.1

OPM

12.85

3.49

8.63

16.64

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.91

0.81

0.43

0.4

Profit before tax

2.28

1.07

0.98

1.35

Taxes

-0.43

-0.23

-0.36

0

Tax rate

-19.02

-22.13

-37.1

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.85

0.83

0.61

1.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.85

0.83

0.61

1.35

yoy growth (%)

121.09

35.43

-54.4

1.64

NPM

16.12

7.93

8.02

20.4

B2B Soft.Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B2B Software Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.