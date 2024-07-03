iifl-logo-icon 1
B2B Software Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

34.47
(6.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.22

5.03

6.26

4.64

5.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.22

5.03

6.26

4.64

5.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.37

0.38

0.34

0.29

Total Income

6.63

5.39

6.64

4.98

5.42

Total Expenditure

5.92

4.2

5.82

3.91

5.04

PBIDT

0.72

1.2

0.82

1.07

0.39

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.72

1.2

0.82

1.07

0.39

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.05

0.05

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

0.2

0.18

0.11

-0.06

Deferred Tax

0.22

-0.15

0.06

0.07

0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

0.31

1.12

0.54

0.85

0.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.31

1.12

0.54

0.85

0.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.31

1.12

0.54

0.85

0.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.26

0.97

0.47

0.73

0.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.59

11.59

11.59

11.59

11.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.57

23.85

13.09

23.06

7.6

PBDTM(%)

11.57

23.85

13.09

23.06

7.6

PATM(%)

4.98

22.26

8.62

18.31

6.62

