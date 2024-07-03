B2B Software Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.22
5.03
6.26
4.64
5.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.22
5.03
6.26
4.64
5.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.37
0.38
0.34
0.29
Total Income
6.63
5.39
6.64
4.98
5.42
Total Expenditure
5.92
4.2
5.82
3.91
5.04
PBIDT
0.72
1.2
0.82
1.07
0.39
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.72
1.2
0.82
1.07
0.39
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.05
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
0.2
0.18
0.11
-0.06
Deferred Tax
0.22
-0.15
0.06
0.07
0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
0.31
1.12
0.54
0.85
0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.31
1.12
0.54
0.85
0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.31
1.12
0.54
0.85
0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.26
0.97
0.47
0.73
0.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.59
11.59
11.59
11.59
11.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.57
23.85
13.09
23.06
7.6
PBDTM(%)
11.57
23.85
13.09
23.06
7.6
PATM(%)
4.98
22.26
8.62
18.31
6.62
