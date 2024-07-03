Summary

B2B Software Technologies Limited, incorporated in 1994, is Indias leading provider of business consulting services delivering exceptional service and sustainable value through consulting, software and IT implementation in Microsoft Dynamics World. Samantha Reddy and Dr Ram Nemani co-founded the Company in 2000, which spun off two successful software product companies. Samantha Reddy initiated and built ground up enterprise business solutions and healthcare divisions. It created intellectual property and copyright; launched B2B Life sciences vertical & telecom vertical built on Microsoft Dynamics.With more than 200+ client engagements, B2B leverages its deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft technology to deliver a competitive edge to organizations worldwide. The Company specialize in providing business process analysis and system design, technical expertise, implementation, training and support services. It has expertise in Microsoft Dynamics ERP (NAV/AX) and MS CRM. Major focus areas for implementation are discrete Manufacturing, Life-Science Industries like Pharma (API& Formulations), Food Processing, Chemicals, Telecom Industries etc. In addition to Business solutions, it offers managed services and business consulting for mid size to upper mid market corporate. As a Microsoft partner, it advances and adds value to Microsofts leading business solutions and client relationships by ensuring that companies get the highest level of attention, expertise and results

