Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹35.64
Prev. Close₹34.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.4
Day's High₹35.64
Day's Low₹31
52 Week's High₹45.95
52 Week's Low₹26
Book Value₹17.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.66
P/E15.11
EPS2.31
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.59
11.59
11.59
11.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.6
5.89
3.73
0.86
Net Worth
19.19
17.48
15.32
12.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11.49
10.56
7.7
6.65
yoy growth (%)
8.84
37
15.85
1.53
Raw materials
-2.7
-2.67
-0.63
-0.76
As % of sales
23.5
25.28
8.22
11.51
Employee costs
-6.3
-6.24
-5.37
-3.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.28
1.07
0.98
1.35
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.11
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.43
-0.23
-0.36
0
Working capital
-1.28
1.91
-2.01
0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.84
37
15.85
1.53
Op profit growth
300.15
-44.55
-39.86
-1.72
EBIT growth
112.59
9.39
-27.5
1.64
Net profit growth
121.09
35.43
-54.4
1.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20.32
19.77
19.91
14.9
13.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.32
19.77
19.91
14.9
13.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.34
0.75
0.57
0.91
0.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Satyanarayana Y
Whole-time Director
V Balasubramanyam
Independent Director
Rajeswari Immani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prabhat Bhamini
Non Executive Director
P Samantha Reddy
Independent Director
Sreeramulu Kavuri
Independent Director
B. Lakshminarayana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by B2B Software Technologies Ltd
Summary
B2B Software Technologies Limited, incorporated in 1994, is Indias leading provider of business consulting services delivering exceptional service and sustainable value through consulting, software and IT implementation in Microsoft Dynamics World. Samantha Reddy and Dr Ram Nemani co-founded the Company in 2000, which spun off two successful software product companies. Samantha Reddy initiated and built ground up enterprise business solutions and healthcare divisions. It created intellectual property and copyright; launched B2B Life sciences vertical & telecom vertical built on Microsoft Dynamics.With more than 200+ client engagements, B2B leverages its deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft technology to deliver a competitive edge to organizations worldwide. The Company specialize in providing business process analysis and system design, technical expertise, implementation, training and support services. It has expertise in Microsoft Dynamics ERP (NAV/AX) and MS CRM. Major focus areas for implementation are discrete Manufacturing, Life-Science Industries like Pharma (API& Formulations), Food Processing, Chemicals, Telecom Industries etc. In addition to Business solutions, it offers managed services and business consulting for mid size to upper mid market corporate. As a Microsoft partner, it advances and adds value to Microsofts leading business solutions and client relationships by ensuring that companies get the highest level of attention, expertise and results
Read More
The B2B Software Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B2B Software Technologies Ltd is ₹37.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of B2B Software Technologies Ltd is 15.11 and 1.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B2B Software Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B2B Software Technologies Ltd is ₹26 and ₹45.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
B2B Software Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.41%, 3 Years at -9.60%, 1 Year at -17.37%, 6 Month at 23.71%, 3 Month at -9.44% and 1 Month at -4.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.