B2B Software Technologies Ltd Share Price

32.49
(-6.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.64
  • Day's High35.64
  • 52 Wk High45.95
  • Prev. Close34.91
  • Day's Low31
  • 52 Wk Low 26
  • Turnover (lac)9.4
  • P/E15.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.68
  • EPS2.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

B2B Software Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

35.64

Prev. Close

34.91

Turnover(Lac.)

9.4

Day's High

35.64

Day's Low

31

52 Week's High

45.95

52 Week's Low

26

Book Value

17.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.66

P/E

15.11

EPS

2.31

Divi. Yield

0

B2B Software Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

B2B Software Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

B2B Software Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.12%

Foreign: 44.12%

Indian: 15.93%

Non-Promoter- 34.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.76%

Custodian: 5.17%

Share Price

B2B Software Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.59

11.59

11.59

11.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.6

5.89

3.73

0.86

Net Worth

19.19

17.48

15.32

12.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11.49

10.56

7.7

6.65

yoy growth (%)

8.84

37

15.85

1.53

Raw materials

-2.7

-2.67

-0.63

-0.76

As % of sales

23.5

25.28

8.22

11.51

Employee costs

-6.3

-6.24

-5.37

-3.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.28

1.07

0.98

1.35

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.11

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.43

-0.23

-0.36

0

Working capital

-1.28

1.91

-2.01

0.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.84

37

15.85

1.53

Op profit growth

300.15

-44.55

-39.86

-1.72

EBIT growth

112.59

9.39

-27.5

1.64

Net profit growth

121.09

35.43

-54.4

1.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20.32

19.77

19.91

14.9

13.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.32

19.77

19.91

14.9

13.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.34

0.75

0.57

0.91

0.82

B2B Software Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT B2B Software Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Satyanarayana Y

Whole-time Director

V Balasubramanyam

Independent Director

Rajeswari Immani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prabhat Bhamini

Non Executive Director

P Samantha Reddy

Independent Director

Sreeramulu Kavuri

Independent Director

B. Lakshminarayana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by B2B Software Technologies Ltd

Summary

B2B Software Technologies Limited, incorporated in 1994, is Indias leading provider of business consulting services delivering exceptional service and sustainable value through consulting, software and IT implementation in Microsoft Dynamics World. Samantha Reddy and Dr Ram Nemani co-founded the Company in 2000, which spun off two successful software product companies. Samantha Reddy initiated and built ground up enterprise business solutions and healthcare divisions. It created intellectual property and copyright; launched B2B Life sciences vertical & telecom vertical built on Microsoft Dynamics.With more than 200+ client engagements, B2B leverages its deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft technology to deliver a competitive edge to organizations worldwide. The Company specialize in providing business process analysis and system design, technical expertise, implementation, training and support services. It has expertise in Microsoft Dynamics ERP (NAV/AX) and MS CRM. Major focus areas for implementation are discrete Manufacturing, Life-Science Industries like Pharma (API& Formulations), Food Processing, Chemicals, Telecom Industries etc. In addition to Business solutions, it offers managed services and business consulting for mid size to upper mid market corporate. As a Microsoft partner, it advances and adds value to Microsofts leading business solutions and client relationships by ensuring that companies get the highest level of attention, expertise and results
Company FAQs

What is the B2B Software Technologies Ltd share price today?

The B2B Software Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of B2B Software Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of B2B Software Technologies Ltd is ₹37.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of B2B Software Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of B2B Software Technologies Ltd is 15.11 and 1.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of B2B Software Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a B2B Software Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of B2B Software Technologies Ltd is ₹26 and ₹45.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of B2B Software Technologies Ltd?

B2B Software Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.41%, 3 Years at -9.60%, 1 Year at -17.37%, 6 Month at 23.71%, 3 Month at -9.44% and 1 Month at -4.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of B2B Software Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of B2B Software Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.76 %

