Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of M/s B2B Software Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements.)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Revenue from Operations: The accounting of revenue involves certain key judgements relating to identificaron of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Principie Audit Procedures We assessed the Companys process to identify the impact of adoption of the new revenue accounting standard. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: 1. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to implementation of the new revenue accounting standard. 2. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identificaron of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, re-performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls.

Information other than Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financials Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Eval?ate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law, have been kept by the company, in so far as appears from our examination of such books of the company;

iii. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company;

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting standards referred to in section 133 of Companies Act 2013, read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

v. On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors, are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of Sec. 164 of the Companies Act, 2013;

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; Our report

expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal

financial Controls over financial reporting.

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended :

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

viii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its flnancial position.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d)

i) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii) The management has represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording the audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure -A to Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets:

a. (i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars on Intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has no immovable property in its name, hence reporting under clause (i) (c) of paragraph 3 is not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

ii) a. The Company is a service company, primarily rendering software services. Accordingly, it does not hold any

physical inventories. Thus, Clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) a. The Company has made investments in quoted equity instruments.

b. In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

v) The Company has not accepted any Deposits from the public and consequently the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India; the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under are not applicable.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of activity carried out by the company.

vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of accounts,

the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Dues, Goods and Service Tax and Income tax with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed dues payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, VAT, Customs Duty, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax and Cess were outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, duty of custom, duty of excise and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) The company has not borrowed any loans from any financial institution/Bank/Debenture holders and henee the Clause 3(ix) is not applicable.

x) The Company did not raise any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the

Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b. As no fraud has been noticed during the year as mentioned at xi(a) above, report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act in the Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 is not applicable.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints has been received during the year by the Company.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit, issued to the Company in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. In our Opinion, there is no core investment company within the group (As defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company and hence reporting under Clause 3(xx) is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the interna! Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of B2B Software Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal flnancial controls based on the internal control over flnancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal flnancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable flnancial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal flnancial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal flnancial controls system over flnancial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the flnancial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal flnancial controls system over flnancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal flnancial control over flnancial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of flnancial reporting and the preparation of flnancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal flnancial control over flnancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of flnancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the flnancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of interna! Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.