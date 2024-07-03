B2B Software Technologies Ltd Summary

B2B Software Technologies Limited, incorporated in 1994, is Indias leading provider of business consulting services delivering exceptional service and sustainable value through consulting, software and IT implementation in Microsoft Dynamics World. Samantha Reddy and Dr Ram Nemani co-founded the Company in 2000, which spun off two successful software product companies. Samantha Reddy initiated and built ground up enterprise business solutions and healthcare divisions. It created intellectual property and copyright; launched B2B Life sciences vertical & telecom vertical built on Microsoft Dynamics.With more than 200+ client engagements, B2B leverages its deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft technology to deliver a competitive edge to organizations worldwide. The Company specialize in providing business process analysis and system design, technical expertise, implementation, training and support services. It has expertise in Microsoft Dynamics ERP (NAV/AX) and MS CRM. Major focus areas for implementation are discrete Manufacturing, Life-Science Industries like Pharma (API& Formulations), Food Processing, Chemicals, Telecom Industries etc. In addition to Business solutions, it offers managed services and business consulting for mid size to upper mid market corporate. As a Microsoft partner, it advances and adds value to Microsofts leading business solutions and client relationships by ensuring that companies get the highest level of attention, expertise and results from Microsoft technology. Apart from these, the Company has a talented team of Microsoft Certified Professionals who have the credentials and capabilities to support service and train customers. Their consultants are extensively trained and certified on Microsoft Dynamics Solutions, it has a proven Implementation methodology and track records for delivering technology solutions for customers. The Companys ability to map these process to clients needs ensures that it not only provide superior implementations, but also enable swift knowledge transfer to their staff.Microsoft Dynamics NAV (formerly Navision) is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for small to mid-size organizations looking to manage finances, supply chain and operations. The Company in 2021-22, developed several Add-ons such as Quality, HR & Payroll, Plant Maintenance and Life sciences vertical for Microsoft Dynamics on NAV and AX. Microsoft Dynamics AX is a comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for mid-size to large enterprises, empowering people to work efficiently, adapt to changes in the market, and compete globally. With capabilities for financial, human resources, and operations, it provides a comprehensive set of functionalities to run the enterprise, with the agility required to accomodate a wide variety of processes, workflows and business conditions.The team of Microsoft Dynamics NAV 2009 certified consultants has carried out successful implementations across various industry segments. Their customers include end-user companies as well as other solution centers in Europe, USA, Australia and Asian markets, for whom they undertake the off-shore / onsite solution development. Another product Dynamics 365, launched in 2023 is a cloud-based and On-premises ERP and CRM enterprise system, for maximum flexibility and extensibility. Dynamics 365 isnt an ERP or a CRM product, its both. Microsoft already has significant plays in ERP (Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft Dynamics AX), and CRM (Microsoft Dynamics CRM). Dynamics 365 is the next step in the evolution of a combined ERP and CRM product. Resulting to all these, B2B Tower Manufacturing Vertical in 2022 has adopted Microsoft Dynamics NAV to suit the needs of small & larger manufacturers as they exist today. The Vertical offered directly fits to general Telecom & Electricity & Wind Power Generation industrys business process requirements. It reduces the deployment / implementation time, thus reducing the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).