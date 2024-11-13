Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To take note of limited review report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Half year ended 30th Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Resignation of M/s M.V Vijay & Co. Internal Auditor of the Company. 2. Appointment of Ms. Srijani Sarkar Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditors of the Company and fix their remuneration. 3. To recommend Employees Stock Option Scheme to the members of the Company. 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024 - 2025. 5. Directors Report for the FY 2023-2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e., 26th August 2024 . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take note of limited review report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company.. Approval for Unaudited Financials (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., June 28, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sreeramulu Kavuri (DIN: 01999979) and Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty (DIN: 02766709) as Additional Directors (Independent) of the Company with effect from June 28, 2024, for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing General Meeting. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th June 2024.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED will be held on Friday the 24th day of May 2024 at 3.30 P.M inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25. To approve the Audited Financials (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st Mar 2024 Board of directors meeting held on 24th may 2024 to approve the Audited financials (standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st Mar 2024 Board of directors meeting held on 24th may 2024 to approve the Audited financials (standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st Mar 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Clarification letter for clerical and typographical errors in the Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended Mar 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024