iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B2B Software Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

33.3
(2.75%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:58:00 AM

B2B Soft.Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To take note of limited review report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Half year ended 30th Sep 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Resignation of M/s M.V Vijay & Co. Internal Auditor of the Company. 2. Appointment of Ms. Srijani Sarkar Chartered Accountant as an Internal Auditors of the Company and fix their remuneration. 3. To recommend Employees Stock Option Scheme to the members of the Company. 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024 - 2025. 5. Directors Report for the FY 2023-2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on today i.e., 26th August 2024 . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take note of limited review report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company.. Approval for Unaudited Financials (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., June 28, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sreeramulu Kavuri (DIN: 01999979) and Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty (DIN: 02766709) as Additional Directors (Independent) of the Company with effect from June 28, 2024, for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing General Meeting. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th June 2024.
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED will be held on Friday the 24th day of May 2024 at 3.30 P.M inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25. To approve the Audited Financials (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st Mar 2024 Board of directors meeting held on 24th may 2024 to approve the Audited financials (standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st Mar 2024 Board of directors meeting held on 24th may 2024 to approve the Audited financials (standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st Mar 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Clarification letter for clerical and typographical errors in the Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended Mar 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve B2B SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia -1.To consider and approve unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and 2. To take note of the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Approved the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31-12-2023 Board of Director meeting held on 29th Jan 2024 to approved the Uuaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Nine months ended 31st Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

B2B Soft.Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B2B Software Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.