B2B Software Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
14.06
14.44
14.91
10.7
10.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.06
14.44
14.91
10.7
10.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.96
0.58
0.44
0.82
0.49
Total Income
15.02
15.02
15.35
11.52
10.62
Total Expenditure
13.28
13.21
12.54
9.56
9.42
PBIDT
1.74
1.81
2.81
1.96
1.2
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.74
1.81
2.81
1.96
1.2
Depreciation
0.12
0.06
0.05
0.08
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.12
0.39
0.71
0.42
0.16
Deferred Tax
0.2
-0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.31
1.37
2.05
1.47
0.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.31
1.37
2.05
1.47
0.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.31
1.37
2.05
1.47
0.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.13
1.18
1.77
1.27
0.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.59
11.59
11.59
11.59
11.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.37
12.53
18.84
18.31
11.84
PBDTM(%)
12.37
12.53
18.84
18.31
11.84
PATM(%)
9.31
9.48
13.74
13.73
9.47
