B2B Software Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

34.47
(1.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

14.06

14.44

14.91

10.7

10.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.06

14.44

14.91

10.7

10.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.96

0.58

0.44

0.82

0.49

Total Income

15.02

15.02

15.35

11.52

10.62

Total Expenditure

13.28

13.21

12.54

9.56

9.42

PBIDT

1.74

1.81

2.81

1.96

1.2

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.74

1.81

2.81

1.96

1.2

Depreciation

0.12

0.06

0.05

0.08

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.12

0.39

0.71

0.42

0.16

Deferred Tax

0.2

-0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.31

1.37

2.05

1.47

0.96

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.31

1.37

2.05

1.47

0.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.31

1.37

2.05

1.47

0.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.13

1.18

1.77

1.27

0.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.59

11.59

11.59

11.59

11.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.37

12.53

18.84

18.31

11.84

PBDTM(%)

12.37

12.53

18.84

18.31

11.84

PATM(%)

9.31

9.48

13.74

13.73

9.47

