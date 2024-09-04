|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Submission of Notice of 30th Annual General meeting of the Company Scheduled to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024. Intimation of Cut-off date for E-voting and schedule for opening and closing of E-voting for the 30th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Outcomes of 30th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 26th September 2024 through video conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.