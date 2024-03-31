To,

The Members,

B2B Software Technologies Limited

Your Directors hereby present the Thirtieth Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Accounts including Consolidated Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the report of the Auditors thereon.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS: (In Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated PARTICULARS 2023-2024 2022-2023 2023-2024 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 1392.32 1340.07 2032.28 1977.38 Other Income 134.14 74.95 134.14 74.95 Profit/ Loss before Depreciation, Finance 1526.46 1415.02 2166.42 2052.33 Costs, Exceptional Items and Tax Expense Less: Depreciation / Amortisation / Impairment 16.49 11.09 16.49 11.09 Profit / Loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional Items and Tax Expense 1509.97 1403.93 2149.93 2041.24 Less: Other Expenses 1282.50 1146.60 1910.41 1772.69 Profit/ Loss before Exceptional Items and Tax Expense 227.47 257.33 239.52 268.55 Add/ Less: Exceptional Items - - - - Profit/ Loss before Tax Expense 227.47 257.33 239.52 268.55 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 55.02 30.28 55.02 30.28 Profit/ Loss for the year (1) 172.45 227.05 184.50 238.27 Total Comprehensive Income/ Loss (2) (0.59) (11.05) (0.59) (11.05) Total (1+2) 171.86 215.99 183.91 227.21 Balance of Profit/(Loss) for earlier years - - - - Less: Transfer to Debenture Redemption Reserve - - - - Less: Transfer to Reserves - - - - Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares - - - - Less: Dividend paid on Preference Shares - - - - Less: Dividend Distribution Tax - - - - Balance carried to Balance Sheet (A-B) - - - -

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Microsoft Dynamics is a growing business and global organizations identify Microsoft Dynamics as the preferred vendor for their next ERP investment. Microsoft Dynamics customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software connects people, processes, and systems. With easy to use, fast to implement supply tools to manage financials, chain, and operations. Microsoft Dynamics is sold by a global network of solution specialists, known as partners or resellers.

3. STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS

Your Company is one of the Gold Certified Microsoft Partner specialized in providing Implementation services for Microsoft Dynamics ERP in Microsoft Dynamics World. Our diverse clientele includes mid-sized companies and larger enterprises.

As a Microsoft partner B2B advances and adds value to Microsofts leading business solutions and client relationships by ensuring that companies get the highest level of attention, expertise and results from Microsoft technology. Detailed discussion on the operations is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of this report. B2B has developed several Add-ons namely Quality, HR & Payroll, Plant Maintenance and Life Sciences Vertical for Microsoft Dynamics on NAV and AX.

4. LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES:

The Companys Equity shares are presently listed on BSE Limited, and the Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to the said Stock Exchanges for the financial year 2023 2024.

5. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The profit of Rs. 171.86/- (in lakhs) earned during the year will be retained in the company to meet the future requirements. Hence your company does not propose to transfer any amount to the Reserves.

6. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

7. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL:

During the Financial year 2032-24 the Authorized Share Capital and Paid-Up Capital as at 31st March 2024 stood at Rs. 1200.00/- (in lakhs) and Rs. 1158.54/- (in lakhs) respectively. The Company had neither issued any shares nor instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company or with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity.

8. DIVIDEND:

In order to conserve cash for the Companys operations, the Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year under review. The Company does not propose to carry any amount to the reserves.

9. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the IEPF Rules"), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF, established by the Government of India after the completion of seven years. Further, according to the Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority.

However, there are no amount/shares available to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during the year under review.

10. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT:

There are no other material changes and commitments in the business operations of the Company from the financial year ended 31st March 2024, except the following -

* On the Recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee the Board has appointment Mr. Sreeramulu Kavuri (DIN- 01999979) and Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty (DIN- 02766709) as an independent Directors of the company for the period of 5 year w.e.f 28th June 2024, subject to approval members in the ensuing AGM.

* On the Recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee the Board appointed Mrs. Parvatha Samantha Reddy (DIN- 00141961) as an additional director of the Company in their meeting held on 26th August 2024 and her appointment will be regularized in the ensuing Annual general meeting to be held on 26th

September 2024. She will be liable to retire by rotation.

* Mr. Suresh Chode (DIN- 03473921), Non-executive Director has tendered his resignation with effect from 26th August 2024.

* The Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the NRC Committee, has approved the modification to the ESOP Scheme 2007. The purpose of the modification is to utilize the 6,00,000 shares issued to the ESOP Trust under ESOP Scheme 2007 (which were not utilized by any eligible employees within the due date) for granting options to employees under the revised scheme. Additionally, the Board has authorized a loan to the ESOP Trust to acquire additional 4,00,000 new shares through the shares issued by the Company for the execution of modified ESOP and recommends this proposal to the members for approval in ensuing Annual general meeting to be held on 26th September 2024.

11. PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

During the year, the Board of Directors (‘the Board) has reviewed the affairs of the subsidiary. In accordance with Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we have prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary, which forms part of the Annual Report. Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiary in the prescribed format AOC 1 is appended as Annexure 1 to the report. The statement also provides the details of performance, financial positions of each of the subsidiaries In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financialstatements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of the subsidiary, are available on our website www.b2bsoftech.com. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at our registered office of the Company during the officehours on any working day, except Saturdays and public holidays, between 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. till the date of AGM. The aforesaid documents are also available for inspection at the AGM.

12. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Report on Corporate Governance along with the Chartered Accountant certifying compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance, is certificate annexed to this Annual Report.

13. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Management Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this Report and gives details of the overall industry structure, developments, performance and state of affairs financial year.

14. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As of March 31, 2024, Mr. M Rambabu (DIN- 03473901) and Mr. A Rambabu (DIN- 03473906) have completed their second and final terms and are no longer serving as Independent Directors of the company. Ms. Rajeswari Immani remains an Independent Director on the Board.

As on date of this report the company has appointed two independent directors Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty (DIN- 02766709) and Mr. Sreeramulu Kavuri (DIN- 01999979) as an additional director of the Company with the approval of Board in their meeting held on 28th June 2024.

Independent Directors of the Company have given requisite declarations under Section 149(7) of the Act, that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder, Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI Listing Regulations and have complied with the Code of Conduct of the Company as applicable to the Board of directors and Senior Managers. In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence. The Company has received confirmation from all the Independent Directors of their registration on the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of

Directors) Rules, 2014.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfill the conditions specified are independent of the management.

Further, declaration on compliance with Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended by Ministry of Corporate Affairs("MCA") Notification dated October 22, 2019, regarding the requirement relating to enrollment in the Data Bank created by MCA for Independent Directors, had been received from all Independent Directors.

S.No Name of the Director ID Registration Number No. of Years 1 Mr. Rambabu Mutyala (DIN- 03473901) IDDB-DI-202002-012533 5 years from 20th February 2020 to 19th February 2025 2 Mr. Arumili Rambabu (DIN- 03473906) IDDB-DI-202002-015605 5 years from 20th February 2020 to 19th February 2025 3 Ms. Rajeswari Immani IDDB-DI-202009-031250 5 years from 24th September, 2020 to 23rd September, 2026 4 Mr. Lakshminarayan Bolisetty IDDB-DI-202002-007565 Lifetime 5 Mr. Sreeramulu Kavuri IDDB-NR-202406-061076 5 years from 26th June, 2024 to 25th June, 2029

The Directors are being exempted from appearing for the exams of Independent Director vide amendment in The Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 dated 18th December 2020.

15. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As per Clause VII of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 read with Clause 49 (II) (B) (6) of the Listing Agreement provide that a separate meeting of Independent Directors should be held atleast once in a year.

The performance of the Individual Directors on the Board and the Committees thereof is done by the Board and the Independent Directors in their exclusive meeting held on 29th January 2024.

Your Board would like to inform that, from 1st April 2024, Mr. Arumili Rambabu and Mr. Rambabu Mutyala cessed to be Independent Director of the Company consequent to completion of their second and final term. After extensive efforts of the Management the Company has identified and appointed Mr. Sreeramulu Kavuri and Mr. Lakshminarayana as an Independent Directors of the Company on 28th June 2024, to fill the vacancy caused on the said cessions of Independent Directors of the Company.

16. BOARD EVALUATION:

The annual evaluation process of the Board of Directors, individual Directors and Committees was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board evaluated its performance after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was evaluated. The Board also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary fortheBoardtoeffectivelyand reasonably perform their duties.

17. VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviors. Pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Act, a vigil mechanism was established for directors and employees to report to the management- instances of unethical behaviors, actual or suspected, fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. It also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail the mechanism.

The Vigil Mechanism also provides a mechanism for employees of the Company to approach the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company for redressal. All permanent employees of the Company are covered under the policy.

There were no complaints received during the financial year under review.

18. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS: INDUCTIONS:

During the year under review, The Company has re-appointed Dr. Y. Satyanarayana, Director (DIN: 00360679) as Director liable to retire by rotation in the 29th AGM held on 29th September, 2023.

DIRECTORS LIABLE TO RETIRE BY ROTAION SEEKING REAPPOINTMENT IN THE ENSUING AGM

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Suresh Chode (DIN- 03473921) Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible has not offered himself for re-appointment.

Consequently, Dr. Yaramati Satyanarayana (DIN: 00360679), is liable to retire by rotation. He has consented to be reappointed as Director of the Company and stated that he stands free from disqualification to be appointed as Director.

CEASSION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ON COMPLETION OF SECOND AND FINAL TERM

Mr. Ram Babu Mutyala (DIN- 03473901) and Mr. Arumilli Rambabu (DIN- 03473906) ceased to be the Independent Directors of the company on 31.03.2024 consequent to completion of their second and final term.

RESIGNATIONS:

None of the Directors have resigned during the year under review.

CHANGES IN KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Re-appointment of Whole-Time Director

Mr. Bala Subramanyam Vanapalli has re-appointed as Whole- Time Director of the Company for further period of three years with effect from 01st October 2023 to 30th September 2026 in the 29thAGM held on 29th September 2023.

The following are the KMPs as on date:-

a. Dr. Ramachandra Rao Nemani Chief Executive Officer

b. Mr. Sunil Nemani Chief Financial Officer

c. Mr. V. Bala Subramanyam Executive Director

d. Ms. Prabhat Bhamini - Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

19. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the year under review 4 (Four) Board meetings were held on the following dates:

a. 10.05.2023

b. 04.08.2023

c. 03.11.2023

d. 29.01.2024

Attendance of Directors at the Board Meetings and Annual General Meeting has been furnished in the Corporate

Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report.

The intervening gap between any two Board Meetings was within the period prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. All the recommendations given by the Audit Committee have been accepted by the Board.

20. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

As on March 31, 2024, the Board had three committees:

a) The Audit committee

b) The Nomination and Remuneration Committee

c) The Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for respective committees are given in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms a part of this Annual Report. Further, during the year under review, all recommendations made by the various committees have been accepted by the Board. a. Audit Committee:

The Details pertaining to the Constitution of Audit Committee is mentioned as under:

Mr. M Rambabu Chairman

Mr. A Ram Babu Member

Mr. Chode Suresh Member

Ms. Rajeswari Immani - Member

All members of the Audit Committeearefinanciallyliterate and have experience in financial management. The Board of Directors has accepted all the recommendations given by the Audit Committee.

Mr. M. Rambabu is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The terms and reference of Audit Committee and details of meetings held during the financial year 2023-2024 and the attendance of members are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report. b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Details pertaining to the Constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee is mentioned as under:

Mr. A Rambabu Chairman

Mr. M. Rambabu Member Mr. Chode Suresh Member

Ms. Rajeswari Immani - Member

Mr. A. Rambabu is the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The terms of reference and the Nomination and Remuneration policy and details of meetings held during the financial the attendance of members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report. c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Details pertaining to the Constitution of Stakeholders Relationship Committee is mentioned as under:

1. Mr. M Rambabu Chairperson

2. Ms. Rajeswari Immani Member

3. Mr. V. Bala Subramanyam Member

Mr. M Rambabu is the Chairperson of the Committee. The terms of reference and the details of meetings held during the financial year 2023-2024 and the attendance of the members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report.

21. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company.

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

22. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(5) of the Act, and based on the representations received from the management, the directors hereby confirm that: i. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year 2023 24, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures; ii. selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs financial year and of the profit of the Company for the financial year. iii. and sufficientcare to the best of their knowledge and ability in accordance with the provisions of the Act. They confirm that there are adequate systems and controls for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. iv. prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. v. laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating properly; and vi. devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

23. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

During the financial year 2023-2024 your company had not given any loans or provided any guarantees or made any investments as specified under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, whereas Company has made investment of Rs. 44,22,400/- in the shares of listed companies, similarly the Company is a regular investor in the units of liquid and debt mutual funds, which is outside the purview of the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013, details of such investments are given in the notes to the Financial Statements. Hence, no further disclosure is being given here to avoid repetition.

24. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All contracts/ arrangements/ transactions entered by the Company during FY 2023-24 with related parties were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no material Related Party Transactions (RPTs) undertaken by the Company during the year that require Shareholders approval under Regulation 23(4) of the SEBI Listing Regulations or Section 188 of the Act. The approval of the Audit Committee was sought for all RPTs. All the transactions were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. your Company and the Directors, promoters, Therewerenomateriallysignificant Key Managerial Personnel and other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of company at large.

Policy on the related parties as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is available on the companys website: https://b2bsoftech.com/Investors.html All the material contracts with related parties have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Members of the Company. Form AOC-2 for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by your company with related parties is attached herewith as Annexure -II.

25. RISK AND RISK MITIGATIONS

Microsoft Dynamics being a growing business, new entrants into the market and competition will continue to exert pricing pressure undermining industry profitability. Strategic positioning and generating higher level of economic value by continuing to build IP and offer value added services around verticals and add-ons is mandatory.

Scale of operations is limited to the existing level unless a fresh funding route is identified. your company have not identified any risks which will affect the going concern nature of the company.

26. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ENERGY CONSERVATION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, read along with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure III to this report.

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to the Report as Annexure-IV to this report.

The statement containing particulars of employees as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in Annexure IV and forms part of this report.

The Nomination and remuneration committee of the Company has affirmed that the remuneration is as per the Remuneration policy of the Company.

Your Directors take this opportunity to record their deep appreciation of the continuous support and contribution from all employees of the Company.

28. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Your Company does not fall under any of the criteria specifiedunder the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. Hence the Company has not constituted any committee and is not required to furnish any information in this report as required under the provisions of the said Act.

29. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

As provided under Section 92(3) & 134(3)(a) of the Act, Annual Return for FY 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://b2bsoftech.com/Investors.html.

30. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

As per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted a Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct for regulating the dissemination of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and trading in securities by Insiders. The trading window is closed during the time of declaration of results and occurrence of any material events.

31. DEPOSITS:

During the year under review your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits and, as such, no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date. However, the Company has obtained security deposits from employees, but it is not considered as Deposits as per the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

32. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS

As per Clause xii read with Rule 8(5) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, No Loans from the banks/ Financial Institutions were under One Time Settlement during the year under review. Hence, the difference between amount of Valuation done at the time of Settlement and Valuation done at the time of taking loans from the banks did not arise.

33. AUDITORS: a. Statutory Auditors & Auditors Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 (2) (b) the Companies Act, 2013 the existing Statutory Auditors have completed their term of 10 years in the Company and cease upon the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting. Based on the recommendations of the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 10th August, 2022, members of the Company in their 28th Annual General meeting held on 26th September, 2022 appointed M/s. Jawahar and Associates (F.R. No: 0012815) Chartered Accountants as a statutory auditor of the Company from the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting without the requirement of further ratification by the members of the company in every AGM. M/s. Jawahar & Associates, Chartered Accountants hold a valid peerreviewcertificateissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as required under the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Auditors have given their consent for appointment and stated that they stand free from disqualification for being appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors on Financial Statement for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is with an unmodified opinion (unqualified) and is self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013. There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report. b. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. DSMR & Associates, Prop. Mr. DSM Ram, Company Secretary in Whole Time Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023 2024.The Secretarial Audit report is enclosed as Annexure VI. Further, the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on 26th August 2024 has appointed M/s. DSMR & Associates, Company Secretaries to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25. c. Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s M. Vijaya Kumar & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial Year 2023-24. d. Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The Company has undertaken an audit for the financial year 2023-24 for all applicable compliances as per Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and Circulars/Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issue by M/s. DSMR & Associates, Prop. Mr. DSM Ram, Company Secretary in Whole time Practice, Hyderabad has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges within the specified time and same is annexed herewith as Annexure VII.

REPLY TO OBSERVATION RAISED BY THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Qualification raised by the Secretarial Auditor relating to the non-compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2014:

Sl. No. Qualification raised by the Secretarial Auditor Replies by the Management 1. As we observe from the records of the company that there is non-compliance with regard to requirement of maintaining 100% of promoters shareholding in Demat Form Promoters shareholding is dematerialized to the extent of 69.65% and The company is continuously in follow up with the promoters who have not dematerialized their shares. 2. As per our observation the company is in the process of ensuring compliance of Regulation 24 which states that at least one independent director on the board of directors of the listed entity shall be a director on the board of directors of an unlisted material subsidiary, whether incorporated in India or not. To address this the Company has appointed Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty (DIN -02766709) and Mr. Sreeramulu Kavuri (DIN-01999979) as the Independent Directors of the Company with the approval of Board in their meeting held on 28th June 2024. These appointments are subject to approval of members in in ensuing AGM. Since the Independent Directors of the Company Mr. Ram Babu Mutyala and Mr. Arumili Rambabu didnt not accord their willingness to being appointed as a Director of the Material subsidiary of the Company. Furthermore, their second and final term as Independent Director of the Company was about to completed on March 31, 2024, the compliance of regulation 24 was getting delayed. Following the members approval, one of the newly appointed Independent Director shall be appointed as a Director on the Board of Directors of unlisted material subsidiary of the Company to comply with the above provision. 3. The Company failed to comply with Regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 which state that every promoter, member of the promoter group, designated person and director of every company shall disclose to the company the number of such securities acquired or disposed of within two trading days of such transaction if the value of the securities traded, whether in one transaction or a series of transactions over any calendar quarter, aggregates to a traded value in excess of ten lakh rupees or such other value as may be specified; The Company didnt receive the disclosure from Mrs. Chandralekha Meka (PAN-ATUM2351D), member of the Company under Regulation 7(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 for selling of her entire holding of 40,000 equity shares resulting to that Company didnt file the information of the same to BSE limited within the specified time- limit. However, company voluntarily filed intimation with BSE Limited as soon as it observed about the said sale of shares. 4. The Company has not provided PAN Details of few Promoters in the Shareholding Pattern filed with BSE Limited. There are 6 Promoters whose Pan details are currently unavailable for the following reasons- Not Traceable: Three promoters are not traceable at this time. Deceased: One promoter has unfortunately passed away. NRIs (Non-Resident Indians): One promoter is Non- Resident Indian and another is Foreign Body trust However, the Company is actively working to obtain the necessary PAN details for these promoters.

34. FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS:

There are no instances of frauds reported by auditors pursuant to sub-section (12) of Section 143 which are reportable to the Central Government.

35. DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Your company has also complied with provisions relating to the constitution of internal complaints committee under sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) act, 2013.

During the financial year 2023-2024, the Company has not received any complaints on sexual harassment

36. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS: and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going Therearenosignificant concern status and Companys operations in future.

37. RECLASSIFICATION OF PROMOTERS

On October 19, 2022, the Company submitted a reclassification application to BSE Ltd to move Mr. Janakirama Verma Meka and Mrs. Chandralekha Meka from the "Promoter & Promoter Group" category to the "Public Group" category. The application is pending for approval with the BSE listing operation team. However, the said promoters on whose behalf application has been made are selling their shares through Open Market. As of the report date, Mr. Janakirama Meka Varma sold 784,270 shares and now holds 300,000 equity shares (2.59% of total equity shares) while Mrs. Chandralekha Meka has sold her entire shareholding of 40,000 equity shares in the open market.

38. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable for the year since the Company is not falling under the category of class Companies as prescribed under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules framed thereunder.

39. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND GENERAL MEETING

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating

40. CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC)

No application has been filedfor Corporate Insolvency Resolution process, by the company under the IBC before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) during the year under review.

41. PROVISION OF VOTING BY ELECTRONIC MEANS THROUGH REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING AT THE AGM:

Your Company is providing E-voting facility as required under section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015. The ensuing AGM will be conducted through Video Conferencing/OVAM and no physical meeting will be held and your company has make necessary arrangements with CDSL to provide facility for remote e-voting. The details regarding e-voting facility is being given with the notice of the Meeting.

42. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the assistance and co-operation extended by the Bankers, STPI, Customs and Central Excise and various State and Central Government Agencies. Your directors also thank all the Customers, Members and Employees for their valuable support and confidence in the .