Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Dividend

560
(4.86%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Bajaj Healthcare CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 May 202423 Sep 2024-120Final
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024

Bajaj Healthcare: Related News

Bajaj Healthcare inks pact with European Entity

Bajaj Healthcare inks pact with European Entity

23 Sep 2024|03:06 PM

Earlier this year, Bajaj Healthcare secured formal CMO agreements with customers in the United Kingdom and the European Union to deliver 15 APIs.

Bajaj Healthcare Secures API Development Deal with European Partner

Bajaj Healthcare Secures API Development Deal with European Partner

23 Sep 2024|01:18 PM

The strategic partnership aims to enhance Bajaj Healthcare's presence in the European pharmaceutical market.

