Bal Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.8
15.69
15.76
15.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.78
80.34
71.56
63.56
Net Worth
105.58
96.03
87.32
79.32
Minority Interest
Debt
133.83
125.23
98.01
104.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.04
5.46
5.18
4.4
Total Liabilities
244.45
226.72
190.51
187.97
Fixed Assets
65.03
63.07
54.06
52.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.33
8.4
8.4
8.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.1
2.61
2.72
0
Networking Capital
148.84
145.31
120.24
123.2
Inventories
87.49
97.69
73.97
60.12
Inventory Days
88.01
Sundry Debtors
103.1
94.84
77.91
69.44
Debtor Days
101.66
Other Current Assets
76.21
76.36
70.33
67.21
Sundry Creditors
-89.93
-90.9
-73.02
-48.7
Creditor Days
71.29
Other Current Liabilities
-28.03
-32.68
-28.95
-24.87
Cash
13.13
7.35
5.09
3.72
Total Assets
244.43
226.74
190.51
187.97
