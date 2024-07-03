SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹126.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.52
Day's High₹132
Day's Low₹122
52 Week's High₹157.98
52 Week's Low₹88.95
Book Value₹67.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)196.53
P/E18.78
EPS6.8
Divi. Yield0.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.8
15.69
15.76
15.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.78
80.34
71.56
63.56
Net Worth
105.58
96.03
87.32
79.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
249.3
170.67
223.07
209.84
yoy growth (%)
46.07
-23.49
6.3
-7.13
Raw materials
-150.58
-84.21
-116.93
-100.62
As % of sales
60.39
49.34
52.41
47.94
Employee costs
-39.61
-48.76
-48.45
-49.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.79
-9.07
4.41
8.45
Depreciation
-7.25
-7.02
-6.11
-6.72
Tax paid
-0.69
0.17
2.34
-2.51
Working capital
21.59
-16.12
17.18
19.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.07
-23.49
6.3
-7.13
Op profit growth
289.87
-66.75
-10.21
12.42
EBIT growth
551.42
-80.28
-3.55
2.99
Net profit growth
-202.18
-231.68
13.83
11.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
339.22
304.22
281.21
250.53
171.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
339.22
304.22
281.21
250.53
171.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.85
0.98
5.15
1.14
1.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shailesh Siroya
Executive Director
Himesh Virupakshaya
Independent Director
H S Venkatesh
Independent Director
Nicola Neeladri
Independent Director
Jatish Sheth
Whole-time Director
Kotian Chittananda Damodar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abdul Basith
Reports by Bal Pharma Ltd
Summary
Bal Pharma Ltd (BPL), a member of the Mcro Laboratories Group, was incorporated as a private limited company in May 87. In Mar.90, BPL took over a pharmaceutical products manufacturing unit located in Bangalore through the Karnataka State Finance Corporation for a consideration of Rs 25.18 lac following which, BPL commenced manufacturing formulations.BPL manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations -- paracetamol, aluminium hydroxide, povidone iodine, alprazolam, gliclazide, griseofulvin, lactobacillus, rifampicin, piroxicam amoxycillin, etc. The company promotes its products through the common sales force of the group but proposes to induct its own soon. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 for manufacture of bulk drugs and expansion of pharmaceutical formulations.During 1997-98, the formalities of takeover of the unit from Lakme Limited have been completed and effective from 23rd July, 1997 the unit has become a division of Bal Pharma Limited. The companys product range has been expanded with the introduction of AZIWIN, CAFIMOL & CORTIDERM.The company has added further product range Zanovid, Aziwin, Dry Syrup, Meloxi, Ocium - M, Progit - MPS in its ethical division during 1999-2000. As part of the expansion of the product range, the company has introduced Cardiac Specialities Products. To market these products, a new division named SERVETUS has started functioning during 2001. New products like Amiloride,Benzydamine and Ebastine were rolled into the market duri
The Bal Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bal Pharma Ltd is ₹196.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bal Pharma Ltd is 18.78 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bal Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bal Pharma Ltd is ₹88.95 and ₹157.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bal Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.67%, 3 Years at -0.04%, 1 Year at 20.39%, 6 Month at 5.86%, 3 Month at -5.78% and 1 Month at 3.11%.
