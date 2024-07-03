iifl-logo-icon 1
Bal Pharma Ltd Share Price

123.44
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:38:25 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 126
  Day's High 132
  52 Wk High 157.98
  Prev. Close 126.83
  Day's Low 122
  52 Wk Low 88.95
  Turnover (lac) 25.52
  P/E 18.78
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 67.49
  EPS 6.8
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 196.53
  Div. Yield 0.93
No Records Found

Bal Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

126

Prev. Close

126.83

Turnover(Lac.)

25.52

Day's High

132

Day's Low

122

52 Week's High

157.98

52 Week's Low

88.95

Book Value

67.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

196.53

P/E

18.78

EPS

6.8

Divi. Yield

0.93

Bal Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

20 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

Bal Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bal Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.11%

Foreign: 4.11%

Indian: 46.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 49.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bal Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.8

15.69

15.76

15.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.78

80.34

71.56

63.56

Net Worth

105.58

96.03

87.32

79.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

249.3

170.67

223.07

209.84

yoy growth (%)

46.07

-23.49

6.3

-7.13

Raw materials

-150.58

-84.21

-116.93

-100.62

As % of sales

60.39

49.34

52.41

47.94

Employee costs

-39.61

-48.76

-48.45

-49.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.79

-9.07

4.41

8.45

Depreciation

-7.25

-7.02

-6.11

-6.72

Tax paid

-0.69

0.17

2.34

-2.51

Working capital

21.59

-16.12

17.18

19.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.07

-23.49

6.3

-7.13

Op profit growth

289.87

-66.75

-10.21

12.42

EBIT growth

551.42

-80.28

-3.55

2.99

Net profit growth

-202.18

-231.68

13.83

11.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

339.22

304.22

281.21

250.53

171.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

339.22

304.22

281.21

250.53

171.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.85

0.98

5.15

1.14

1.85

Bal Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bal Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shailesh Siroya

Executive Director

Himesh Virupakshaya

Independent Director

H S Venkatesh

Independent Director

Nicola Neeladri

Independent Director

Jatish Sheth

Whole-time Director

Kotian Chittananda Damodar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abdul Basith

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bal Pharma Ltd

Summary

Bal Pharma Ltd (BPL), a member of the Mcro Laboratories Group, was incorporated as a private limited company in May 87. In Mar.90, BPL took over a pharmaceutical products manufacturing unit located in Bangalore through the Karnataka State Finance Corporation for a consideration of Rs 25.18 lac following which, BPL commenced manufacturing formulations.BPL manufactures and markets pharmaceutical formulations -- paracetamol, aluminium hydroxide, povidone iodine, alprazolam, gliclazide, griseofulvin, lactobacillus, rifampicin, piroxicam amoxycillin, etc. The company promotes its products through the common sales force of the group but proposes to induct its own soon. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 for manufacture of bulk drugs and expansion of pharmaceutical formulations.During 1997-98, the formalities of takeover of the unit from Lakme Limited have been completed and effective from 23rd July, 1997 the unit has become a division of Bal Pharma Limited. The companys product range has been expanded with the introduction of AZIWIN, CAFIMOL & CORTIDERM.The company has added further product range Zanovid, Aziwin, Dry Syrup, Meloxi, Ocium - M, Progit - MPS in its ethical division during 1999-2000. As part of the expansion of the product range, the company has introduced Cardiac Specialities Products. To market these products, a new division named SERVETUS has started functioning during 2001. New products like Amiloride,Benzydamine and Ebastine were rolled into the market duri
Company FAQs

What is the Bal Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Bal Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bal Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bal Pharma Ltd is ₹196.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bal Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bal Pharma Ltd is 18.78 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bal Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bal Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bal Pharma Ltd is ₹88.95 and ₹157.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bal Pharma Ltd?

Bal Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.67%, 3 Years at -0.04%, 1 Year at 20.39%, 6 Month at 5.86%, 3 Month at -5.78% and 1 Month at 3.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bal Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bal Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.86 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 49.01 %

