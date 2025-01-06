iifl-logo-icon 1
Bal Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

122.28
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025

Bal Pharma FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.79

-9.07

4.41

8.45

Depreciation

-7.25

-7.02

-6.11

-6.72

Tax paid

-0.69

0.17

2.34

-2.51

Working capital

21.59

-16.12

17.18

19.67

Other operating items

Operating

23.43

-32.04

17.82

18.88

Capital expenditure

3.77

6.17

4.75

5.25

Free cash flow

27.2

-25.87

22.58

24.13

Equity raised

107.82

123.36

113.99

105.94

Investing

0.98

-0.02

0

7.42

Financing

6.42

11.25

29.97

16.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.41

Net in cash

142.42

108.71

166.54

155.33

