Bal Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.79
-9.07
4.41
8.45
Depreciation
-7.25
-7.02
-6.11
-6.72
Tax paid
-0.69
0.17
2.34
-2.51
Working capital
21.59
-16.12
17.18
19.67
Other operating items
Operating
23.43
-32.04
17.82
18.88
Capital expenditure
3.77
6.17
4.75
5.25
Free cash flow
27.2
-25.87
22.58
24.13
Equity raised
107.82
123.36
113.99
105.94
Investing
0.98
-0.02
0
7.42
Financing
6.42
11.25
29.97
16.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.41
Net in cash
142.42
108.71
166.54
155.33
