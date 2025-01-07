Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
249.3
170.67
223.07
209.84
yoy growth (%)
46.07
-23.49
6.3
-7.13
Raw materials
-150.58
-84.21
-116.93
-100.62
As % of sales
60.39
49.34
52.41
47.94
Employee costs
-39.61
-48.76
-48.45
-49.61
As % of sales
15.89
28.57
21.72
23.64
Other costs
-32.79
-30.93
-37.38
-36.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.15
18.12
16.75
17.62
Operating profit
26.31
6.75
20.3
22.61
OPM
10.55
3.95
9.1
10.77
Depreciation
-7.25
-7.02
-6.11
-6.72
Interest expense
-11.95
-12.41
-12.52
-9.1
Other income
2.69
3.61
2.74
1.67
Profit before tax
9.79
-9.07
4.41
8.45
Taxes
-0.69
0.17
2.34
-2.51
Tax rate
-7.13
-1.91
53.26
-29.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.09
-8.9
6.76
5.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.09
-8.9
6.76
5.93
yoy growth (%)
-202.18
-231.68
13.83
11.75
NPM
3.64
-5.21
3.03
2.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.