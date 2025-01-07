iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bal Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

123.79
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bal Pharma Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

249.3

170.67

223.07

209.84

yoy growth (%)

46.07

-23.49

6.3

-7.13

Raw materials

-150.58

-84.21

-116.93

-100.62

As % of sales

60.39

49.34

52.41

47.94

Employee costs

-39.61

-48.76

-48.45

-49.61

As % of sales

15.89

28.57

21.72

23.64

Other costs

-32.79

-30.93

-37.38

-36.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.15

18.12

16.75

17.62

Operating profit

26.31

6.75

20.3

22.61

OPM

10.55

3.95

9.1

10.77

Depreciation

-7.25

-7.02

-6.11

-6.72

Interest expense

-11.95

-12.41

-12.52

-9.1

Other income

2.69

3.61

2.74

1.67

Profit before tax

9.79

-9.07

4.41

8.45

Taxes

-0.69

0.17

2.34

-2.51

Tax rate

-7.13

-1.91

53.26

-29.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.09

-8.9

6.76

5.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.09

-8.9

6.76

5.93

yoy growth (%)

-202.18

-231.68

13.83

11.75

NPM

3.64

-5.21

3.03

2.82

Bal Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bal Pharma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.