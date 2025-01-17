Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.42
-18.24
-8.57
15.42
Op profit growth
413.78
-72.37
16.32
-0.26
EBIT growth
-1,593.02
-108.85
6.98
24.48
Net profit growth
-138.81
-539.15
58.32
25.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.76
2.78
8.23
6.47
EBIT margin
6.41
-0.62
5.8
4.96
Net profit margin
1.89
-7.14
1.32
0.76
RoCE
9.5
-0.61
7.12
7.22
RoNW
2.23
-5.2
1.09
0.74
RoA
0.7
-1.74
0.4
0.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.18
-9.1
0.27
0
Dividend per share
1
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-3.22
-14.03
-2.81
-3.33
Book value per share
36.14
36.98
45.85
44.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.9
-3.57
285.92
0
P/CEPS
-16.67
-2.31
-27.42
-26.45
P/B
1.48
0.88
1.68
2
EV/EBIDTA
7.25
24.45
11.34
11.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
50.93
80.64
Tax payout
14.85
-4.71
-86.94
-113.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.08
121.22
109.74
94.66
Inventory days
93.31
143.14
105.7
76.91
Creditor days
-83.62
-119.18
-108.1
-88.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.34
0.08
-1.31
-1.33
Net debt / equity
1.98
2.19
1.62
1.41
Net debt / op. profit
4.34
24.22
6.11
5.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.25
-49.16
-47.34
-50.77
Employee costs
-16.71
-29.47
-22.54
-19.81
Other costs
-13.27
-18.57
-21.87
-22.93
