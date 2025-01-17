iifl-logo-icon 1
Bal Pharma Ltd Key Ratios

115.85
(-0.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.42

-18.24

-8.57

15.42

Op profit growth

413.78

-72.37

16.32

-0.26

EBIT growth

-1,593.02

-108.85

6.98

24.48

Net profit growth

-138.81

-539.15

58.32

25.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.76

2.78

8.23

6.47

EBIT margin

6.41

-0.62

5.8

4.96

Net profit margin

1.89

-7.14

1.32

0.76

RoCE

9.5

-0.61

7.12

7.22

RoNW

2.23

-5.2

1.09

0.74

RoA

0.7

-1.74

0.4

0.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.18

-9.1

0.27

0

Dividend per share

1

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-3.22

-14.03

-2.81

-3.33

Book value per share

36.14

36.98

45.85

44.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.9

-3.57

285.92

0

P/CEPS

-16.67

-2.31

-27.42

-26.45

P/B

1.48

0.88

1.68

2

EV/EBIDTA

7.25

24.45

11.34

11.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

50.93

80.64

Tax payout

14.85

-4.71

-86.94

-113.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

85.08

121.22

109.74

94.66

Inventory days

93.31

143.14

105.7

76.91

Creditor days

-83.62

-119.18

-108.1

-88.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.34

0.08

-1.31

-1.33

Net debt / equity

1.98

2.19

1.62

1.41

Net debt / op. profit

4.34

24.22

6.11

5.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.25

-49.16

-47.34

-50.77

Employee costs

-16.71

-29.47

-22.54

-19.81

Other costs

-13.27

-18.57

-21.87

-22.93

