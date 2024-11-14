Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BAL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14.11.2024 has inter alia taken on record and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

BAL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Allotment of equity shares to the employees of the Company upon conversion of stock options vested on them. 2. To consider expanding its manufacturing presence to meet growing demand for APIs. 3.Any other matters incidental to the business operations and ensuing AGM of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting- Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.09.2024) Further to our intimation to the exchanges reg the Outcome of Board meeting dated 09.09.2024, we would like to clarify that the actual cost of the project that is being undertaken at Kadechur KIADB Industrial area, Yadgir Distriact, Karnataka is estimated to be around Rs.40 Crores and not Rs.30 Crores as stated in our above mentioned intimation inadvertently. Request you to please take this intimation on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

BAL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2.To review the requests of the promoters for reclassification. 3. To convene 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To Decide on Book Closure dates. 5. Other AGM related matters. 6. Allotment of equity shares to the employees of the Company upon conversion of stock options. Inter alia 1.Taken on record and approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Convened 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 25th September 2024. 3. Decided to close the Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company from 19.09.2024 to 25.09.2024(both days inclusive ) to ascertain the entitlement of Dividend and for 37th AGM. 4.Approved the re-classification of promoter share holding subject to the approval of shareholders. As per Regulation 31 A (8)(b) of LODR Regulations, we are circulation the extract of the minutes of BOD held on 12.08.2024 pertaining to reclassification of promoters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

BAL PHARMA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. 2.Audited standalone and consolidated accounts of the Company together with Directors and Auditors reports. 3. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. 4.Appoinment of Internal Auditors Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors for f.y ended 31.03.2024. Board of Directors of the Company has met today and inter alia transacted the following business, 1.Approved the audited financial results ( Stand alone & Consolidated ) for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. Copies of the approved financial results along with Declaration of Unmodified opinion and Audit reports issued by the statutory auditors are enclosed for submitting to the exchanges. 2. Recommended a Dividend of Rs.1.20 per equity share of Rs.10 each i.e 12% which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. 2. Reappointed Mr.M.R Krishna Murthy, Cost Accountant as Cost Auditor , M/s Murugesh & Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal auditors and Mr.Parameshwar Bhat, PCS as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the F.Y 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024